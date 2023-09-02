We have been talking a lot about student leaders and students as change agents over the last few years in Marion County Schools.
When we look at ways we can drive change in schools and society, we know that it cannot be accomplished without the buy in of those we serve, our students.
By definition, a “change agent” is someone who promotes and enables change to happen within any group or organization. Germany Kent, best-selling author of the “Hope Handbook” said, “Together, we all play a role in being change agents to make our world better. Nothing will change until you change it. If we do not change our attitudes, we cannot change our lives or situations. The change within us drives the change without us.”
This week a conversation started with 30 of Marion County Schools student leaders as they embarked on Class One of the Chamber of Commerce’s Young Leaders program. These sophomore students, representing each of our county’s high schools, attended an orientation session to discuss a new, unique opportunity in Marion County. Not only will they propose to break down walls among schools and make new friendships and gain understandings, but they will become exposed to people, places, and organizations throughout the county.
It’s part of what Ana Brigham proposes in her article “Empowering Students as Change Agents” when she discusses transferring discussions and readings in the classroom into societal change. She expresses, “Teaching students how to engage…. and to actively listen to others’ viewpoints will build students’ knowledge of issues… communicate their positions in a wider context and, ultimately, strengthen their own ability to bring about change.” It’s a movement that has been building over recent years across the country and has brought attention in newspaper and media headlines — students “crafting action plans in support of a significant social cause.”
Now, the intent of the Chamber’s Young Leaders is not necessarily to attack a social cause in Marion County. But, what if one looks at it as a way of exposing students to what is great and needed in their communities throughout Marion County, so that they then can contribute to, support, build upon, or remain in Marion County, invested, after they graduate. If a change agent acts as a catalyst for change, what better way to empower students to do so than exposing them to things locally that they may not have otherwise known existed?
There are multiple types of change agents: people-focused, organizational and operation-focused, internal process-focused.
Change agents can serve as consultants, communicators, advocators, trainers, and researchers. Could all of these roles be fulfilled by students of Marion County Schools? Walking among the picnic tables of those gathered, there was energy, eagerness, confidence, and pride. Boy, if a person could have bottled it and sold it, he/she would have been a billionaire. And, an integral part is they were supported by principals, graduation coaches, businesses of the Chamber, family members, and like-minded peers from across the county who, above all, can drive change by first learning, accessing the landscape — and then dreaming of ways to inspire and grow their visions as a collective unit, working to make something better together.
I know that many of us share in the sentiment that our youth inspire hope. I am inspired to watch this coming year of the Young Leaders program in Marion County, not only because it serves as a unique and collaborative model for our students, but because it is a testament to the power that our students can wield in this community and our world as they continue to grow. In the words of Germany Kent, “Hope begets hope” and throughout their journeys in Marion County’s communities they will feel, I have no doubt, a contagious need to swell with pride and give back because “You become what you digest into your spirit. Whatever you think about, focus on, read about, talk about, you’re going to attract more of into your life. Make sure they’re all positive” — and they’ll drive the change to make us all more so.
