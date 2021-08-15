Spenser is Staff Sgt. Spencer Powell. And as we worked together this week, layers of who he is peeled away as we talked while we stuffed backpacks for Marion County school children.
Spencer came to the Marion County FRN to sign-up a student for the giveaway. But, when he saw me sitting alone stuffing the backpacks he said “do you need help?” I said “absolutely!” And off we went!
We talked about everything under the sun from our families to our thoughts on the political system in Washington. And before we knew it we were done the first day. Spencer said he had to go get in his uniform for a flag dedication in White Hall. But, he said, if you need help tomorrow, let me know.
On the second day, Spencer walked in and said “do you need help today,” I said, “Absolutely,” and again we started packing backpacks and talking. As we talked that day he shared a little more about his MOS’s, which stands for Military Occupational Specialty. And most people in the military have a couple of MOS’s but Spencer had three! I can’t tell you what they are, but he had to have in-depth training for each one. And believe me, each one built on the next to get him where he needed to be when he retired.
Spencer served in a couple of different wars and made it out to retire. But he sees his time in the military as “service” to the country. When he talks about serving next to the brave men and women, he knew his face lights up and he stands a little taller.
For those of us who see Spencer and so many others around Marion County who have served their country with pride and sacrifice it’s easy to just say thank you and let them pass. But I dare you to take a few minutes and let them tell you where they served, what their MOS was, and how they feel about what they did for us. Because I guarantee you, afterward, you will not look at them the same. They will not be only a veteran, they will be servicemen and women who left their homes and worked hard to protect us and those they loved with determination and pride.
There are several great services in the area if you know a service person who needs help. We recommend the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance at 427 W Pike St., Suite 503, Clarksburg, phone 304-627-2175 and Operation Welcome Home at 452 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, phone 304-816-4854.
