Every Family Resource Network in West Virginia is required to produce a resource guide for their community.
By the way, there are 47 Family Resource Networks in the state. Each of us tackle issues such as education, teen pregnancy and other issues that are facing our communities locally and statewide.
Since the beginning of the Marion County Family Resource Network, we have kept a Resource Guide of every nonprofit and service provider for families in Marion County. And people could request a copy and we would mail it to them. Then, we saved it on our computers, and we could email it to people but if it is in our computers or our desk, it’s not doing families any good. So, we are looking at a very modern way of getting that information into the ears of families by way of a podcast.
As far as I know, no other Family Resource Network or other organization that works in keeping information that helps families are doing this, but it is a great way to take the information in written form and put it into a real interactive way of communicating it to families in our area.
We are going to go through each page of a resource guide and bring the service providers into our office to talk to them about what services they provide. No, if you are not excited yet think about this in our format, we’re going to have five minutes at the beginning of it talking about little-known Marion County history.
If you are still not convinced that it will be entertaining, think about this, we are going to ask the new superintendent of schools to be on it so she can introduce herself in a way that she is comfortable talking about herself and the care she and the board of education have for Marion County children. In a podcast format, you get a lot more interaction than you do in a 30-second clip on a news broadcast or even some typed words on a Facebook page.
So, every week we are going to have a different representative from area service providers talking about what they do and how they help families and children in the community. We’re going to give you interesting information about the county and we are going to give folks an interactive way that they can communicate with the guests that we’re going to have on the show.
So, beginning in August we are going to record the podcast you put on our Facebook page as well as on the internet through a site called buzzsprout.com. Then, the following Sunday they will be played on local FM station WMMN. And we’re doing the last part because everybody doesn’t listen to podcasts or necessarily has access to good Wi-Fi so it gives listeners an alternative to receiving the information in a way that might be easier.
I honestly hope everyone in Marion County will take a listen and learn what services are available in the area and how you can reach them so that your family can be stronger, safer, and better prepared we need help.
