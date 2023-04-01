John 13:1 reads as follows: “Now before the festival of the Passover, Jesus knew that his hour had come to depart from this world and go to the Father. Having loved his own who were in the world, he loved them to the end.”
Holy Week begins on Sunday.
At the beginning of this week, Jesus rides triumphantly into Jerusalem with shouts of “Hosanna!” On Friday, those same voices will scream “Crucify him!” Jesus knows all of this and foretold it on several occasions. Nevertheless, Jesus still washes his disciples’ feet at the Last Supper. At this point, Judas has not left yet to betray him. Peter, who will deny him, sits. The others who run as fast as possible to get away are present. Evil closes in around Jesus. Soon, he will be betrayed, denied, abandoned, and killed.
Even so, Jesus “loved them to the end.” Jesus embodies love in a strange and unsettling way. He, the Lord and master, the Savior of the world, God among us, bends down and takes the feet of THOSE disciples and washes them.
My heart is heavy as we enter Holy Week and watch the innocent lamb killed for our sins. Meanwhile in our country, children continue to die. Parents are grieving for lost children just as Mary grieved by the cross. Politicians and religious figures alike look on and shrug their shoulders. Very little seems to have changed from Jesus’ time. I feel lost, confused, angry, and afraid. I am trying to find hope.
The darkness swirls. The hope I can offer you and me is this: that Jesus has already passed through the darkness and has risen victoriously to show us that violence and our idols are defeated. Death is not the final word. Jesus is with us in our darkness, just as Psalm 23 promises: “When I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil. For you are with me. Your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
We have the picture of Jesus bending down to wash the feet of even the very ones who will betray, deny, and abandon him. Jesus praying, “Not my will but your will be done.” Jesus spreading wide his arms on the hardwood of the cross to embrace this fear-filled, anxiety inducing, self-focused world. Jesus, to his dying breath, never forsakes his mission of love. He gives care to his mother. He welcomes a thief into the kingdom. He prays forgiveness over the crowds.
We are certainly in the midst of darkness. Look to the picture of Jesus. What does he do? Does he try to explain it with apocalyptic scriptures? Does he try to cast it out? Does he ignore it? Does he turn to fear or anger? No. None of these.
Instead, he turns even more fully to the kingdom of God by serving and offering and laying down his life. Jesus is with us. Jesus is out there finding ways to take care of people. Jesus is out there offering his very life to people. Jesus never insists on his rights but sets them aside for our salvation. Jesus is down there washing our feet.
If that’s where our Lord is, that’s where I want to be.
