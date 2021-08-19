Good morning Mannington!
Fall is in the air! We are more than half way through the month of August. School will be starting in a few days. Students are in the process of getting classes changed and purchasing supplies for the new year. Hopefully this will be a more normal year.
This morning we are having a very nice rain, which we needed. Some vegetables in the garden were not going to continue to grow if it had stayed dry much longer. Yes, with the rain comes lawn mowing. If the grass was not growing in your lawn, it was turning brown. So, now lawns will be green and beautiful again, as Mannington prides itself on how nice homes look to those folks passing through. Take care of each other this week and stay safe. Enjoy the week.
Farmer’s Market
Yes, The Farmer’s Market will open again on Saturday, Aug. 21 with set-up beginning at 8 a.m. The Market will open for business at 9 a.m. until noon. Thank you to those folks who attended the market each week. The number of vendors is growing along with the number of guests. Check Facebook, to see if the Fire Department will be serving. Tell your friends and help spread the word when they are set up.
If they have enough help, they plan to return but maybe not each week. The Women’s Club of Mannington sponsors this event each week with vendors possibly being different each week. So, you may something different each time you attend. Many fresh vegetables are available in a wide variety. There are fresh peaches available some weeks. Farm fresh brown eggs are often for sale. Many folks come for the freshly-made kettle corn, so get there early. Fresh baked items are very popular. Wood crafts are available, and some very pretty jewelry can be found also. This is also a good time to eat breakfast downtown before the market opens, plan to meet friend and just take time to be in downtown Mannington. You just might like to check out other businesses while you are here.
Famer’s Market coupons
There will be Farmer’s Market Coupons available at the North Marion Senior Center August 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. Please call Diana or Tammy at 304-986-1792 for an appointment.
Whetstone Cemetery
The summer is beginning to come to an end but we are still keeping our lawns looking so nice. The same is happening to our small cemeteries in the area. One of these is the Whetstone Cemetery. If you have loved one buried there, would you consider making a donation for the upkeep of the cemetery? The mowing is done very regularly and it always looks so nice. If you would like to make a donation, please send it to Mike Hays at 204 Marshall St., Mannington, WV 26582. All donations are greatly appreciated.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
