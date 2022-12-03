December is here, Farmers. It’s the holiday season!
On my way to work, I came upon a lively debate between D.J.s on a morning radio show. They bantered between themselves on the subject of traditional versus modern Christmas songs. The argument was that old songs in a more traditional fashion represent childhood and make us think of what it ought to mean or be. Modern or new holiday songs are more for fun and entertainment rather than inciting emotions or recollections to days gone by. I think that concept comes with age.
Personally, I feel that way with my holiday movies. Yes, it’s nice to watch something new each year but it just isn’t Christmas if I haven’t checked off the list of my black and white favorites. Chevy Chase, Jimmy Stewart, Natalie Wood and Bing Crosby must all make appearances or it just can’t be Christmas for me. I’ll gladly concede to joining the old biddy club if only to see Danny Kaye tap dance with Vera Ellen and feign a broken arm every December. Before you disagree and tell me that just because I’m newly 40, doesn’t mean I’m ready to be put out to pasture, let me tell you this.
I subbed at Meadowdale this week, nostalgia hits me each time I go to an older school. Something about those hardwood floors takes me instantly back to Farmington Elementary and its grand staircase and polished wood. Oh to walk those halls one more time. I met a little girl who happily told me she was five fingers old and asked me how many fingers I am. (This is a safe question, as the elementary schoolers have no personal restraint when it comes to boundaries and questions. It takes only minutes before you’re deemed a friend and given a hug.) I told her that I didn’t have enough fingers to show her my age. Her eyes got really big and she said, “You’re bigger than 10 fingers?!” in complete disbelief. It slowly worked its way down the line of students who all thought it was something else that they made friends with someone bigger than 10 fingers. Quite comical when you wonder how many fingers old they think their teachers are.
I Love A Parade
This weekend kicks off local Christmas parades in Marion County. It started with Mannington last evening and what a good turn out they had. It’s nice to see all of these communities truly striving to bring the spirit of the holidays to their townsfolk. Of course, Barrackville’s town wide Christmas In Our Town celebration will begin this morning and go throughout the evening with their parade at 6 p.m. Their school PTO is hosting a pancake breakfast and yes they have a drive thru pick up option.There’s also their annual craft show and other activities will be featured throughout the day. Monongah’s 4th annual Christmas Tree decorating will be this evening at Town Hall from 6:30-8:30 p.m. They’ll host a Christmas Movie night on Friday the 9th at 7 p.m. and invite moviegoers to wear their favorite pajamas. Their Christmas parade will start at the elementary school parking lot on Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Next weekend we kick off with Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes and Holiday Market that morning with a parade to follow at 5 p.m. Dec. 17 is a busy day as three local towns will host parades at one hour increments. Rivesville starts at 4 p.m., followed by Fairview at 5 p.m. and get ready because our Farmington parade will travel through town at 6 p.m. You could run the gauntlet and try to hit all three if you really have the holiday spirit. I’m sure each community will have something different and special to offer.
Around Town
Have you seen our new candy canes? The electrical program at the MCTC certainly did a good job. They look absolutely sweet on our streets! Advent season has started with many churches hosting special services. St. Peter’s invites you to please donate any nonperishable items for the Littleton Food Pantry Holiday Almsgiving. Distribution pick up will be Sunday, Dec. 11.
On that note of giving, I’ve noticed quite a bit of controversy over the town Blessing Box which if you haven’t noticed has been moved over so as not to be “monitored” and give privacy to those in need. The box has been empty several days this month and I’d like to think that it’s not because those who have donated have stopped. It’s no fault of those in need and we should find it in our hearts to give to this very valued resource in our town. In the spirit of giving, I aim to make my donation to the box this weekend and I hope that you all follow suit.
Did anyone lose a cellphone on Peach Road last week? If so, stop by and see Postmaster Leroy to describe it and pick it up.The Baker’s Nook will be open on Tuesdays again for those of you missing your sweet snacks and lunch specials. Don’t forget to ask about their holiday pre-orders. Thanksgiving pies and breads sold at a record number this year. A true testament to the greatness coming out of our town bakery.
Mele Kalikimaka (Merry Christmas) to residents Bella and Chelsea Haymond who found out their submitted application for the Bethany Hamilton Ohana Mother & Daughter experience has been approved. This program for teen girls and their mothers offers solutions in keeping a strong faith and making good decisions during your teen years. After a few interviews, they have been selected to start weekly zoom calls on different topics like peer pressure, drugs & alcohol, relationships, conflicts, social media, how to communicate with your parents, etc…then in March (just in time for her Sweet 16) they’ll both spend 4 days in Kauai, Hawaii with the others in the group.
Yesteryear
Are you familiar with the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree? In every great Christmas movie set in New York City, you’ll catch at least a small glimpse of this iconic holiday landmark. During the Great Depression in 1931, workers at the construction site of what would become Rockefeller Center decided to put their money together and buy a tree to lift their spirits. Together they purchased a 20-foot balsam fir that they decorated with handmade garland and strings of cranberries from their families. The men lined up at that first tree to receive their paychecks. The first tree considered in Fairmont was several years before in 1913. A community tree was a new idea for the city and a way for them to entertain large crowds while advertising that Fairmont is indeed the ‘friendly city.’ Local businessmen met in November of that year to mull over the idea of approaching the county court with the proposal to erect the largest tree possible in the courthouse square. Various colored electric lights would adorn the tree and its appropriate trimmings for musical festivities to be held on Christmas Eve. Choirs from all the city churches will come together to sing carols while bands and orchestras will accompany. “It will be a wonderful inspiration to the younger people and a source of delight to the older folks,” according to the committee. Think of how many trees have adorned Fairmont since.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Georgia Aloi, Joe Regillo, Christine Woody, Olivia Retton, Kristen Toothman, Elisha Sine, Anna Besedich, Jessie Holbert, Ryan, Charles and JR Pethtel, Barbara Daft, Carolyn Boyce, Carissa Bainbridge, Braylin Thorne, and Charlotte Kovar.
2nd Annual Christmas in a Small Town
The Bakers Nook will be celebrating what is quickly becoming a tradition in our small town. Dec. 17 from 5-9 p.m., this open house event will feature homemade hot chocolate, food, pepperoni rolls, cookies, candies, baked goods and more. Special appearances by Francesca Aloi, a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Santa and Mrs. Claus at 7:30 p.m. and cookies with Buddy the Elf. Stop by and visit with Marsha and her gang before and after the town parade. I know I sure will!
News from the North
The NMHS Husky Band invites you to their Christmas Concert on Wednesday the 7th at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Students have worked very hard this year and supported many groups with their appearances throughout the state. Come up and see what these talented musicians have been working on. Don’t forget that Marion County FFA is holding their “Future Farmers for Families” toy and clothing drive now until Dec. 12. You can drop off items at Tractor Supply in Fairmont or at the Marion County Technical Center. Donations will be used to benefit the Healthy Grandfamilies program by giving them an opportunity to shop and have their gifts wrapped for their grandchildren at the Tech Center on Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m. If you plan on attending the first girls basketball home game of the season, consider bringing a toy to donate to their Toy Drive on Monday, Dec. 12. Toys can also be dropped off at Wonderland Learning and Childcare if you can’t make it to the game. Congrats to MCTC Students of the Quarter, Kinsey Stoneking, Jacob Lancaster, Steven Stewart, Isabella Nicholson, Rudy Stull, Mckenna Fleece, Cheyenne Hale Cody Wyhoff, and Tony Weekly. The Tech Center will also be hosting an “All Roads Lead to Home” Holiday Craft Spectacular next Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Health Occupations Program is taking donations for the Nursing Home Blanket Drive. Donations can be dropped off to the gift box in front of the school.
Final Thoughts
You may have noticed that I haven’t been in your Friday morning paper the last few weeks.
Due to my new schedule, I’ll be appearing in the Saturday Weekend Edition. Therefore, if you have things to share in the column please let me know by Friday morning. You can reach me at stephaniecummons@gmail.com or phone/text 304-838-5449. A thought as you’re out purchasing presents, this week. I’ve seen staff at schools around the county helping students by donating shoes, coats, gloves, and much more. Faculty that day in and day out see kids going without and try to help even if it means money out of their pocket to do so. Could you put a new scarf, socks, even underclothes into your present plans and donate them to a school in your area? As a grandparent or even great grandparent, could you slip a few dollars into a card and mail it to a school with a note asking them to use it towards these items as an anonymous gift? I’ve seen kids come into the office and tell teachers they’re hungry, there’s no food at home and school meals are only helping so much. I know it’s hard to imagine this is happening in our communities and it is easy to let others do the helping, but this Christmas let’s take the time to be a helper. Do one good deed for others not as blessed as you. Spread the love, Farmers.
