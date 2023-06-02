The Town of White Hall will host its 3rd Annual Community Music Event at Middletown Commons on July 8 from 12 noon to 10 p.m.
As the event draws near, we are highlighting one of the performers each week. This week we are presenting the System Buckers. which takes the stage at 1:30 pm.
The System Buckers music ranges from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s rock, Southern rock, blues and country. Members include Janie Galambus from Fairmont on drums, Wilma Cutlip from Buckhannon on vocals and rhythm guitar, Ed VanHorn from Buckhannon on vocals and lead guitar, Jack “Jacko” Falbo from Monongah on backup vocals and bass guitar and John Hall on vocals and rhythm guitar.
Congratulations
On May 26, Munchies Eats & Sweets at the Middletown Commons in White Hall, was crowned winner of the 14th Annual W.Va. Three Rivers Festival Pepperoni Roll Bake-off. Nine bakeries from around the region submitted their best rolls for a chance to be awarded the traveling trophy and have their name etched onto the trophy’s base.
Marion County Rescue Squad
Marion County Rescue Squad is offering First Aid & CPR classes June 24 at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. CPR/First Aid for the public runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Provider runs from 1-4 p.m. and costs $50. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
White Hall Elementary
June 15: Summer Sole begins.
Things to do this weekend
Children’s Mental Health Awareness Fair, June 3 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pavilion beside the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. This is a Community Event with on-site referral services and vendors. Free activities and food will be provided. Come and support community involvement during Awareness Day.
Rita’s Ice Cruz In, Sunday, June 4 at 2:30 p.m. in the Middletown Commons.
New Business in White Hall
Rec Riders, at 2600 Middletown Commons Dr., will hold their grand opening on June 3 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. featuring live music, raffles, giveaways, and more.
Upcoming events
Coffee and Cars, June 17 from 8 a.m.-12 noon at the Middletown Commons.
Detailing World, 2600 Middletown Commons Dr, Suite 246, will host a grand opening June 17 from noon-6 p.m. featuring a car show, face painting, giveaways and more.
The Town of White Hall will host a health fair at the Middletown Commons on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Town of White Hall
White Hall Town Council will hold a public hearing on June 12 in council chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop at 6 p.m. to discuss and hear public comments with respect to Ordinance 23-005 An Ordinance Revising Ordinance 23-001, Establishing a Nonresident Police Service and Public Works Fee for significant incidents occurring within the boundaries of the Town of White Hall.
Town of White Hall’s 3rd Annual Community Music Event at Middletown Commons is July 8 noon to 10 p.m. featuring a special performance by Becky Sanders, New Diesel Trio, System Buckers, Top Shelf, Empty, Marshall Lowery and The Davisson Brothers Band along with a cornhole tournament, food, and activities for the kids.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
