Good Morning!
It’s the last week of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which offers a very important reminder to be aware of our health.
The weather has been beautiful this week. The humidity hasn’t been as bad, and the weather hasn’t been too hot! The flowers are beautiful, but frost is right around the corner. Some local areas have already had frost.
I’ve brought in all the house plants. I love having them on the porch where I can see them more often.
Tractor Supply will open in December, and there is a lot of paving in the back of the “Mall,” but being able to go through the drive-thru is best of all.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to my great-granddaughter, Anna Lee Espanol, and my son Billy Joe Holbert! Happy Birthday!
White Hall Elementary
White Hall celebrated national bullying prevention month on Oct. 20 by wearing orange. This shows that we want kindness, acceptance and inclusion for our world.
Our WVU Children’s Hospital toy drive was a great success. Thank You.
Oct. 25: Red Ribbon Week’s theme is “Drug Free Looks Like Me.” White Hall learned about drug prevention
Oct. 26: End of first 9 weeks
Oct. 28: Terrific Kids for October announced
Oct. 28: PBIS Celebration-Recess. Schedule to be handed out by PBIS committee soon
Oct. 29: Walk A Thon with PTO. 1 p.m. exit visit front door. Reminder to have the permission slip
Oct. 29: Halloween Party. Individually wrapped snacks. No parents in building. This will start round 2:00
Nov. 1: Make up picture day by Life Touch
Nov. 3: PTO meeting virtually 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: Report cards sent home
Nov. 8-12: Second Round of STEAM bus for grades K-4 to visit White Hall
Nov. 11: Holiday
Nov. 13: FSU Basketball game and White Hall Elementary are guests
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Town Council meeting
White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and Announcements: Halloween, Oct. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m., White Hall Christmas Parade Dec. 9.
Public hearing, Marion County EMS report, Streets & Highways will be followed by the Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to Consider: Waste Management Proposals Ordinance 21-005, and Camera & Key Card Options.
New Business to Consider: Salvation Army Bell Ringing on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Final remarks from the council members, and adjournment.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
