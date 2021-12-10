Good Morning, White Hall!
After our snowfall on Wednesday and cold weather on Thursday, it will be great to have 60 degree temperatures for a couple of days even if we do have rain to go with it.
I hope everyone enjoyed the parade yesterday evening. It was fantastic! Everyone had a good time and the children’s smiles were great to see and enjoy.
I realize that there has been two traffic jams in the last week, which makes it hard for everyone, but we have to plan ahead and go around to miss the traffic jam.
Mon Health Marion Health Hospital and Tractor Supply
There will be two ribbon cuttings this morning. The first one is Mon Health Marion Health Hospital at 10 a.m. at 140 Middletown Loop. The second is at Tractor Supply Company at 11:30 a.m. at 67 Middletown Loop.
If you’re not familiar with the addresses, they are both located at the back of Middletown Commons.
Welcome to White Hall.
CEOS Recognition Day
Marion County CEOS — Community Educational Outreach Service — Recognition Day was held at the Winfield Community Building Dec. 3.
The program was led by Janet Spine, president of the Marion County CEOS. The speaker was Candance Golaszewski, who spoke about grandparents who are raising grandchildren.
The entertainment was provided by We Three Plus, who played with a guitar, fiddle, dulcimer, and drum. The audience sang along on some of the songs, which made Christmas come alive.
The clubs were recognized for their outstanding work during the year, which included supporting the Salvation Army, saving pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House, visiting veterans with Valentines, buying school supplies, giving donations to Hope and various other projects.
Our active clubs in Marion County are Benton’s Ferry, Beverly, Bunner Ridge, Colfax, Mt. Claire and Winfield.
If anyone would like to join any of these clubs whose purpose is to broaden our horizons in our community, continue lifelong learning, strengthen individuals and families, and develop leadership, contact Marion County Extension office at 304-367-2772 for more information.
Beverly CEOS
The Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service club held their regular meeting at Janet Rummer’s home where she treated the club members to a fantastic Christmas dinner.
Eleven Christmas stockings were filled and turned into the Salvation Army.
Vickie Crandall has volunteered to be the County Queen at the Glenville Folk Festival. They have a fantastic parade and many counties have a County Queen in the parade.
The club also enjoyed attending the Marion County CEOS Recognition Day at Winfield Community Building.
It was noted that Beverly was the oldest CEOS Club in Marion County as it was launched in 1930.
Our regular meeting is the first Monday of every month, and visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information you may call Claudia at 304-534-2756.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council meeting was held in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 5 p.m followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call and approval of the minutes.
The next Town Council meeting has been rescheduled to Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. and the Community Workshop is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.
Streets and Highways: Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour reported that the Paving Project is completed.
Police Department: Police Chief Guerrieri reported 47 cases, 526 calls for service, and 49 citations for November 2021.
Legal Department: Town Attorney Trey Simmerman reported he has been working with the Town Coordinator and Engineer to get the background information on the condemnation procedures discussed at the previous meeting.
Town Coordinator: Town Coordinator Cindy Stover reported she has checked on the progress of Ruby Drive and the plans are still awaiting approval in Charleston, and it could be quite some time before the road can be brought into the Town, no response on update for Beautification Project permit, Christmas lights are up and she would like to put the cost for new lights in the budget for next year, and requested the council think about what they want to accomplish for the Town in the next 5 years before the Community Progress Workshop on Jan. 5.
Engineer: Brad Pigott reported that the paving project is complete.
Unfinished Business: Motion to consider the Camera & Door Access Policy was passed.
New Business: Treasurer John Jacobs moved to consider employee contract at a 5% raise with adjustments effective today, motion passed.
White Hall Elementary School
Dec. 10: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Dec . 13-17: Penguin Patch will be held in the Technology Room, middle section
Dec. 17: Way to Go Wild Cats Announced
Dec. 20: Christmas Songs by students-shared on our Do Jo app.
Dec. 20: Mrs. Jordan’s room, Christmas craft, 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 20: Board of Education Meeting at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 21: Christmas parties today
Dec. 21: Terrific Kids for December announced
Dec. 22: Professional Learning Day/Faculty Senate, no school for students
Dec. 22: Christmas Luncheon
Dec. 23-31: Christmas holiday, no school
Have a wonderful Christmas!
