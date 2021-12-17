Good Morning, White Hall!
If we didn’t need the rain so much, I would be tempted to repeat the old saying, “Rain, rain, go away, please come back another day.”
We have had a very warm fall, and winter is only four days away. Winter begins on Tuesday and Christmas is on Saturday.
It’s been a great year, but it has gone by so fast. I hope everyone has a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.
The terrible tornado just south of us, brings back memories of the Shinnston tornado in 1944. It was the worst tornado in West Virginia history.
I was too young to remember much. It destroyed our barn, but we were in the house and it was OK. The only thing I really remember is my Dad running down McAlpin Hill on Saltwell Road to our home to see if we were OK.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are affected by this terrible disaster. Donations are being made for help in this crisis.
The Turn
The Turn is a golf course and country club, and is located in the former Rugged and Unique building in White Hall on Route 250 near the Little General gas station.
It is available on Monday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., Friday from Noon to 11 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information you may call 304-816-3081.
White Hall Elementary
Dec. 17: Penguin Patch will be held in the Technology Room
Dec. 17: Way to Go Wild Cats Announced
Dec. 20: Christmas Songs by students shared our Do Jo app.
Dec. 20: Mrs. Jordan’s room Xmas Craft at 1:00
Dec. 20: Board of Education Meeting at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 21: Christmas parties today
Dec. 21: Terrific Kids announced
Dec. 22: Professional Learning Day/Faculty Senate, no school for students
Dec. 23-31: Christmas holiday—No School
Jan. 3: Students return to school
Have a wonderful Christmas.
Town Council Meeting
The White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet that must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and Announcements: Community Progress Workshop is Jan. 5, 2022 at 6 p.m.
Public Hearing, Volunteer Fire Department Reports, will be followed by Marion County EMS Report, Streets and Highways, Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business will be followed by New Business to Consider: Declare Properties on Doe Run a Public Nuisance, Selling Hunting & Fishing License through DNR, Carry Conceal and Gun Safety Classes, Resolution #21-010 Condemnnation/Eminent Domain.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
A new Blessing Box has been added at Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church on Locust Avenue near the intersection of Country Club Road. “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
