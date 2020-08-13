Good Morning White Hall!
I hope everyone has a great week! It is a little hard to do with the new normal. My Mom used to say, “Grin and bare it!” Some days it’s easier than others, but we’ll just keep on keepin’ on!! Rain is forecast for about a week, so on top of this crazy weather, the farmers will have a hard time getting their hay done.
Country Roads Physical Therapy:
The road to recovery starts on Morgantown Avenue at Country Roads Physical Therapy. I have been going to therapy at this local business, and am doing great! The best part is it’s like visiting family! Friendly, smiles you feel from their voices, and even though you can’t see their faces, you can still feel the good environment. Thank you to all the therapists, helpers, office workers, and Mike Barkley, owner and operator for being so great to all of us who need them.
CVB of Marion County
The Convention and Visitors Bureau of Marion County’s Executive Director, Leisha Elliott, gave their Annual Report to White Hall Council. Marion County Geocache Trail takes participants to 10 different scenic areas and historic locations. Once all 10 codes are recorded, participants are able to stop by the Marion County Visitors Center to collect a coin. Two activity books for both kids and adults, to be given away at local restaurants. Legends Lore Roadside Markers honoring the pepperoni roll and Johnnie Johnson, the Father of Rock and Roll. Leisha stressed the belief that promotion and marketing of Marion County is more effective if we speak with one voice instead of individual municipalities having their own CVB. Leisha Elliott may be contacted at 304-368-1123 or Leisha@marioncvb.com.
Annexation Workshop
An annexation workshop will be held Monday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall. The public is invited to attend. Town of White Hall Council Meeting John Michael opened the meeting with
the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order and approval of the minutes. Rebecca Polis, Candidate for West Virginia Senate District 13, spoke at the meeting. Her email address; PolisForSenate@gmail.com or PolisForWVSenate.com.
The Annual Municipal League Conference will be virtual, Zoom on Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 at the Municipal Building. The Mayor awarded Charles Mason a plaque recognizing his 15 years on council, serving with three different mayors. He earned a round of applause, and cake was available after the meeting.
The Annexation meeting will be Monday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building. Streets and highways committee is prioritizing, paving some streets, draining issue, getting bids, and opening a couple of streets. Get together and see about right of way and connecting Lavender and Garnet.
The code enforcement committee will be scheduled. Chief Geno Guerierri reported 419 cases for the month, 53 cases,77 citations, four or five trips to the regional jail, and Town Coordinator Cindy Stover is helping with quotes on vehicle, or rent a car. A rental car took out the old town sign, the old lights on Doe Run and Viking are working. The officers took care of the traffic lights being off at the Middletown Commons. Chaz Mancino-Echols, is working on the Public Safety Building, and Cameron Michael on the streets and highways. If it is a large project they will work on it together.
Brad Piggot looked at Viking and Doe Run, and gravel was used to fill the hole in, until the pipe can be repaired. The turn off-valves were discussed for the water pipes, and water pipes in sad shape, too much pressure, and other problems. Along with the water break, Stover is hoping to move files away from the water line to other cubicles, and it would be more convenient for the office. Council embers agreed it would be okay.
Kittle Excavating was called for quote on paving the parking lot where the water leak occurred. Second Reading of Ordinance 2020-02 will be held at the next meeting on Aug. 17. The new Logo for the Town was voted on, and Logo #2 was approved. Cindy will check on small logos. New Business:
New Council Business:
The Public Safety Building lot sealing and striping was tabled, but a motion was made to get CK Services price for sealing and striping. The Fall Clean-up Day will be Oct. 3 the first Saturday of the month. A dumpster for Doe Run and the municipal parking lot, was considered. The vehicle lease agreements was tabled, along with the Budget Revision #2 for 2020-2021.
Contact:
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me at 304-534-3524. If you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com. My articles for White Hall will be in the Times West Virginian on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
