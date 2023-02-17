The Town of White Hall will host Health Works for two exercise classes March 7 and March 21 from 10-11 a.m. Classes are free to the public.
Licensed Physical Therapist Travis Rummel, who is also a certified athletic trainer with Health Works in Fairmont, at the company’s 1228 Country Club Rd. location, will lead the classes. Travis has worked at Health Works since 2008 and specializes in orthopedic conditions. He enjoys working with patients to help them return to life and reach their goals.
The March 7 class is “How physical therapy and exercise can help arthritis” and the March 21 class is “How physical therapy and exercise can prevent falls.”
To register for the classes, call 304-367-1687 or email- lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
The Valley Volunteer Fire Department is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer fireman, call 304-363-5599 or email valleyvolunteerfiredept@gmail.com for information.
White Hall Elementary
Feb. 20: Professional Learning Day and faculty senate
Feb. 22: Fairmont State Theatre production comes to our school at 1 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room.
Feb. 28: Terrific Kids of Feb announced.
March 1: PTO meets at 6:30 p.m. in the media center.
March 14: National Pi Day. Pizza “Pies” and Chocolate Pie for hot lunch today!
March 17: Professional Learning Day
March 20: End of third nine weeks
March 24: PBIS Celebration Book Bingo
March 31: March Terrific Kids announced.
Things to do this weekend
The Edge Band performs as Magics Bar and Grill Feb. 17 at 9 p.m.
New Business in White Hall
Unique Creations, hosts a grand opening Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at 23 Middletown Rd., White Hall. The first 25 people who come to the store get a special gift.
Upcoming events
The Community Wellness Program in White Hall is offering Brain Booster Classes at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10-11:30 am by Renee Marsh, licensed marriage and family therapist. The next class is Feb. 20 in the workshop room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. To sign up for the classes go to www.reneelorchtherapy.com under “services.”
The Town of White Hall Municipal Building will be closed Feb. 20 for President’s Day.
Winter Wrap-Up Craft Show, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YWCA 2019 Pleasant Valley Rd., Fairmont.
Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course 19th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 am, Morris Park, Fairmont.
Monongah Easter and Mother’s Day Craft and Bake Show, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Easter Bunny will be present, and they will have and Easter Eggs Hunt for the kids.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling, May 6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., White Hall Public Safety Building.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up, May 13, 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
