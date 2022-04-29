Good Morning, White Hall!
What a beautiful Easter weekend. It’s been chilly ever since, but looking better this weekend.
Aldi and Gwynn tire and the new entrance are all opened and very busy. Things keep happening at our fantastic “Mall.”
I love the beautiful small trees and bushes along Interstate 79 on the way to Morgantown, that are a lavender color. I see a few on U.S. 250 and now the pink and white dogwood is blooming. The leaves are starting to show a little bit. Spring is definitely here.
Happy birthday
Happy Birthday to my Great-Grandson, Kyle Espanol! Kyle will be nine years old on May 2. Kyle loves baseball, riding his bike, jumping on the trampoline, and going to the beach. Happy Birthday Kyle!
Beverly CEOS
The Beverly CEOS — Community Educational Outreach Service — will have their meeting Monday, May 2, at 1:30 p.m. at the Nixon School on Nixon School Road. The lesson leader and hostess will be Judy Maple, and the lesson will be “Hearts and Hands.”
Visitors are always welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome.
The CEOS Executive Board will be held May 3 at the Visitors Center, the 2022 Morgantown Area meeting will be May 7, and the County Council meeting will be held May 19 at the Fleming Memorial Church at 10 a.m. CEOS Week will be May 15-21.
Kentucky Derby and Night at the Races
The fundraiser will benefit the Dr. William E. Phillips Leadership Marion Scholarship Fund. It will be held at the Brickside on the Green at Fairmont Field Club Saturday, May 7. Post time will begin at 5:30 p.m. More information can be found on the internet.
Women in Wellness
The Women in Wellness Health will be presented by Energy Vibes at 1000 Green Dr., Fairmont, just off Industrial Park Road. It will be held May 7 from 12-4 p.m.
You are invited to come out and visit a variety of health and wellness booths to learn new approaches to your current health concerns, enhance your physical fitness, wellness and nutrition routine. Raffle prizes and healthy snacks will be provided.
Contact optimumenergyvibes1000@gmail.com
White Hall Elementary
Apr. 30: Marion County Family Literacy Fair at the Fairmont Senior Field House (old Armory) 10-2 p.m.
May 2-6: STAFF APPRECIATION WEEK
May 3-5: WVGSA testing at White Hall for 3rd and 4th graders
May 9: Field trip for school to FSU to see the play-Shrek the Musical
May 16: National Be Brave Day
May 16-May 27: iReady Diagnostic Testing Window
May 21: Remake Learning Day in STEAM and Aerodynamics, grades 3-8
May 25: Fourth grade step up day to WFMS leave at 8:30, arrive at 9, depart at 10
May 25: Our fourth grade “graduation” celebration in the pavilion
June 2: Final PBIS Celebration, sponsored by our PTO
June 2: Final day of school for students
Town of White Hall
The White Hall Town Council met in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer, roll call, approval of the minutes, treasurer and financial reports.
Communications & Announcements: Town of White Hall Spring Clean-up Day, May 7 from 7-11 a.m. Spring Fling, May 14 from 10-3 p.m. and Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Police Department Report: Now has two K-9 officers, new Officer Streyle and his K-9 Spur, and Officer Norman and his K-9 Storm. Walmart has donated $5,000 and Mon Health $1,000 to police department funds for purchase and to install equipment in vehicles for the new K-9 unit.
Town Coordinator: Reported receiving sales tax and wine and liquor funds, money from sale of Public Works truck, completing training for hunting and fishing licenses sales, work on White Hall sign, new Public Works employee.
Unfinished Business: Pavilion fence quote will be on next agenda.
New Business to Consider: Updated uniform policy was approved, Drug Employment Pre-screening Policy and the Background Check Policy was approved, Town Coordinator’s phone will be switched over to the Town Account was approved, and the Treasurer was excused with pay from Streets and Highways meeting.
Final remarks: Multi-Phasic testing at Mon Health in June, official ribbon cutting for The Turn, Aldi and Gwynn Tire are opened, Farmer’s Market will open at the Municipal Building on the 3rd Saturday of each month, starting May 21 thru Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Condolences to former Councilmember Zella Keener whose husband recently passed. Early voting will begin April 27 until May 7. Primary election is on May 10.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756. If you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com. My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.