What a fantastic summer! It’s hard to believe August is right around the corner. Hopefully we will continue to have rain and keep our gardens and flowers in good shape.
From all the cones along Route 250 and Interstate 79, it looks like traffic for White Hall is going to change in the near future. With all the traffic on I-79, something does need to be done. I have a feeling Route 250 into Fairmont will be even busier instead of taking a shortcut on I-79.
Blood Drive
A blood drive will be held today from 2-6 p.m., at the White Hall Municipal Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. The sponsor code: whitehallcomm. A blood drive will also be held on July 20, from 12:30-6 p.m. at the Fairmont Police Reserve Building, 35 City View Terrace. Sponsor Code: fairmontpolicereserve.
Blessing Box
The Town of White Hall has a Blessing Box at the front of the Municipal building. It is always unlocked for people to either leave non-perishables or other necessities, or pick up items if they are needed.
Thank you to those who leave items for giveaway. They are appreciated.
Town Council
White Hall Town Council met in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building.
Town Coordinator Cindy Stover reported she would have the treasurer and financial reports at the next meeting when the end of budget year revisions are completed.
Council member John Jacobs suggested that they resolve the Annexation Committee and he will work with the Town Coordinator on annexation projects and bring them to Council.
The committee will be placed on the next agenda for consideration.
Engineer Brad Pigott is still working on the Paving Bid Package.
Police Chief Guerrieri reported 497 calls to service with 35 cases and 58 citations for the month of June, is interviewing for a new police officer and will make an offer tomorrow, construction will start tomorrow on Route 250 and I-79 and some of the officers will help with traffic control, and the new Fire Levy will be discussed at a meeting.
Town Attorney Trey Simmerman reported receiving the order from Marion County for the First Exchange Bank-Courtney Drive annexation and it has been recorded at the Marion Couty Courthouse, maps will be updated.
Stover reported interviewing a replacement for a public works position, by Aug. 30, Rossi Wilson will be working on a project on an as needed basis.
Biaforas will put a cement pad stage in front of Middleton Commons for bands and events, and the annexation project is underway.
The orange cones on U.S. 250 and I-79, are for work to be done, changing I-79 to three lanes north and south, from 132 White Hall Exit to Pleasant Valley, includes three bridges that will be replaced or widened. The project will last until the fall of 2024 and will likely impact traffic through White Hall. Route 250 may have to be shut down a lane from time to time to redirect traffic while working on the bridges.
The Lakeview sinkhole was fixed and inspected, and possible other leaks will be checked out, final inspection on Matthew Drive and Marklinn, evaluating project changes on Emerald, Lavendar and Garnet, Phase One to be ready by end of month to put out for bid.
Motion was passed to consider a contract with Mountain State Waste, Town signs to be considered, first reading of Fire Fee Ordinance and discussion, Cameron Michael promoted to Public Works Supervisor.
A motion was passed to increase the Highway Emergency Fund from $5 to $10 thousand dollars.
A motion for Juneteenth as a holiday for the Town of White Hall motion was passed.
Tim Ridenhour was appointed deputy mayor and John Jacobs was appointed treasurer.
Council approved the Coal Severance Budget and approved the General Fund Budget Revisions.
New Council members, Bob Wotring and Kristine Mason were welcomed and the council looks forward to working with them.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times West Virginian will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
