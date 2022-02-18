Good Morning, White Hall!
The 60’s in February. It is just like Spring! This weekend will be more like the normal February weather, however.
The “Mall” is changing and looking better all the time! I just wish the entrances could be paved, not the “Mall’s” responsibility, but it would be fantastic if it was.
It is great that the retaining wall at the river is going to be worked on. I know it will be a great inconvenience, but I remember what happened at that area a long time ago.
I was on afternoon shift on my way home at midnight, and all of a sudden the tractor trailer in front of me swerved off the road, and thankfully I realized something was wrong and I followed him. There was a huge rock as big as my car and twice as tall, in the middle of the road!
Unfortunately, a car later hit the rock head on!
Marion County Road Closure
The W.Va. Division of Highways has announced that there will be a single lane closure located between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House beginning Thursday, Feb. 21, through July 31.
The purpose of the lane closure is to install a retaining wall for rock fall protection along Route 250. The single lane closure will be set up 24/7.
Alternate routes are Holbert Road (CR 250/12) Mary Lou Retton Drive and Interstate 79.
MCPLS Bookmobile in White Hall
The stop schedule for Winter/Spring is:
Thursday 12-1 p.m., Feb. 24, March 10 & 24, April 7 & 21, May 5 & 19, and June 2, 16, & 30.
If you are interested in a stop for your community that is not on this list, please contact the library with your suggestion at 304-366-1210.
Pierpont Community & Technical College
Coming in the future, the Piermont Community and Technical College will have a new culinary program at the Middletown Commons.
White Hall Elementary
WDTV videoed our students saying the Pledge of Allegiance to show their morning Daybreak show between 5:55-6:00 a.m. Watch for:
Feb. 21: Mrs. Zukowsk, 2nd grade
Feb. 22: Mrs. Pethel, 3rd grade
Feb. 23: Mrs. VanGilder, 3rd grade
Feb. 24: Mrs. Strand, 4th grade
Feb. 25: Mrs. Bushko-Oated, 4th grade
Events Dates:
Feb. 18: Professional Learning Day
Feb. 21: West Virginia Cardiac Project for Kindergarten and 2nd graders. Students need to return form for permission
Feb. 21: Board Meeting-Purple Star School Award Presentation at 6 p.m.
Feb. 21: Mrs. Zukowsky—2nd grade homeroom
Feb. 21: White Hall received the Purple Star School Award
Feb. 22: 2nd Grade Day! Celebrating 2-2-22
Fullen and Ione Huffman, Special Thanks to Terri Strand for being our Math Field Day teacher
Feb. 25: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Feb. 28: Terrific Kids for Feb. announced March 26—Regional Math Field Day
April 4th & May 27: WVGSA window for Grades 3 thru 8
Thanks to our PTO for the dinner they provided to the teachers for Parent Teacher Conference night.
Town of White Hall
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building.
Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call and approval of the minutes.
Communications & Announcements: Mayor read Thank You cards and letters from the WV 3 Rivers Festival Committee, Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation, Fairmont Chamber Music Society, Inc. and On Eagles Wings, all thanking the Town of White Hall for continued support.
The Mayor also asked the White Hall Town Council to consider picking March 2-3 as a date for the next Budget Meeting.
Audit Committee: Town Coordinator Cindy Stover reported that she has contacted CPA’s and they have until Feb. 28 to respond. Once a CPA is chosen, an Audit Committee Meeting can be scheduled.
Police Department: Police Chief Guerrieri reported that the White Hall Police Department had a total of 592 cases, 8481 calls to service and 965 citations in the year 2021. January 2022, the department had 1013 calls for service, 53 cases and 23 citations.
Town Coordinator Cindy Stover: She and Public Works Supervisor, Cameron Michael, went to the old White Hall Medical Building and took pictures of the damage. Homeless people are staying in the building, leaving trash, and damaging the interior. They have broken out the windows. She will contact the present owners and is sending them a copy of the Town of White Hall’s Nuisance Ordinance.
Employee evaluations are being worked on, she has been in contact with The Quick Response Team for Marion County, and the recovery coaches will be available at the White Hall Safety Building on municipal court days to talk to anyone who would like help in dealing with drug and alcohol addictions. The Police Chief also has a list of four recovery coaches to call if they have someone who would like someone to talk to.
The pavilion will be available starting Memorial weekend, and will be advertised on Facebook in April so people can start signing up to rent it.
The Christmas lights have been taken down, and a new Town flag has been ordered to replace the one damaged during the winter.
Unfinished Business: New Retail Store Tax will go into effect on July 1. All other tax rates will remain the same.
New Business to Consider: Donation amount for the Marion County Police Reserves for $200 per event, Traveling Vietnam Wall determined at a later date, Hotel Motel Fund donation to Town of Fairview 4th of July Celebration $500. $175 to Carolina Improvement Association and $300 to the Mannington Youth Baseball, both pending a budget revision.
Spring Clean-up Day, will be held May 7 from 7-11 am, Spring Fling, May 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Family Fun Dog Days, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Unclaimed Property Community Events will be held at the White Hall Public Safety Building quarterly. The event is free to anyone who would like to see if they have any unclaimed property with the WV State Treasurer’s Office.
A Budget not exceeding $2,000 for event advertising per year was passed, quote approved for $1781.02 was passed for a new laptop computer, and approved a quote for a new truck for Public Works at a cost of $39,620.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com. My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in the newspaper on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
