Good Morning White Hall!
Congratulations to former mayor Guy Ward who won his election as a member of the House of Delegates in the 50th District.
If you haven’t driven through the parking lot of the Middletown Commons lately, it is looking very different! Large areas of the mall are gone, and new fronts on new businesses to come, along with the drive through.
The back looks different too, so take a careful drive-through and look forward to the changes that are being made.
White Hall Elementary School
Nov. 2-6 was College and Career Exploration Week. In honor of this week, students were invited to wear their favorite college gear and colors on Monday, Nov. 2 and again today, Nov. 6.
Our new Dell Chromebooks 3100 have not been delivered yet, but we are patiently waiting on their arrival. The distribution date will be the Wednesday after arrival. Read the contract posted on the Marionboe.com web page prior to picking up your computer.
Congratulations to Mr. Chuck Jordan, our new Professional Development Council Member.
Congratulations to Mrs. Cindy Gouzd for her grant, All the “Write” Stuff in All the Right Places, being fully funded by Donors Choose.
Our Halloween Walk-A-Thon with the PTO was a success. Thank you for your continued support. The PTO is currently selling Colasessano’s Pizza and Pepperoni Roll coupons and orders are due Nov. 12. The coupons do not expire, and they will be delivered to the students on Nov. 17 and 20. This would be an excellent Christmas stocking stuffer. Please support our PTO.
White Hall students are also purchasing stockings to support of the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop. These are $1 each and all proceeds go to the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop.
The Middletown Huntington Bank Team will be having its 2nd annual Toy Drive Raffle. From Nov. 1 and Dec. 11, they are raffling off their decorated Christmas Trees to benefit students at White Hall Elementary that need help with toys at Christmas.
To enter the raffle, all you need to do is donate a toy, select the tree you hope to win, and you are entered into the raffle. The Toy Drive will end Dec. 11 with winners notified that afternoon.
The bank's team then delivers the toys collected to our school. We will distribute those to our children in need. Please stop by Huntington Bank and support them supporting us!
Nov. 10: Report cards go home for Distant Learners (sent electronically) and for Cohort A
Nov. 10: PTO meeting—6 p.m. on TEAMS Link available on Facebook PTO page and on DoJo
Nov. 11: Holiday, Veteran’s Day
Nov. 12: Report cards sent home for Cohort B
Nov. 16: Wildcat tickets announced
Nov. 16-20: National Anti-Bullying Week
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held in the chambers at the Municipal Building. Social distancing applies.
The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a 3 minute limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out before the meeting.
The Treasurer and Financial reports, public hearings, Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Marion County EMS Reports are next on the agenda.
The Annexation Committee and Streets & Highways Committee are next on the agenda.
The Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, Engineer, Town Coordinator, and Unfinished Business are next on the agenda.
New Business to Consider; Marion County Conventions & Visitors Bureau Update, Toy Shop donation, Main Street Feast of the Seven Fishes donation, Executive Session—personnel & community functions, future elections in White Hall, Christmas gathering for community & office, employee contract updates, American Red Cross doing Blood Drive in training room, Public Works organizational suggestions, budget revision, and United Way 2021 Contribution Campaign.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service
The Beverly CEOS meets Monday, Nov. 9, at 1:30 p.m. at the Beverly Clubhouse (Old Nixon School.)
Carol Merrill will present the program, “Famous Trees and What Makes Them Famous.”
We will elect officers at this meeting, and committee reports are due. Continuing Education, Marketing and Membership (Claudia Holbert), Purposeful Reading (Patti Connor), Family and Comfort and Caring (Jean Conley).
Please be sure to turn in your 2020 reading list.
If you would like to visit our meeting please feel free to stop in visit. Social distancing and face masks are required!
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.