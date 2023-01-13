The Town of White Hall is starting to work on its Third Annual Spring Fling event, which includes craft vendors and a car show.
Crafters interested in being a vendor for the event can call the Town of White Hall Public Safety Building at 304-367-1687 or email lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
White Hall Elementary
Jan. 13: PBIS Field Trip Celebration to Tygart Valley Cinema
Jan. 13: End of semester
Jan. 16: Holiday
Jan. 17: Begin second semester
Jan. 19: Report cards sent home
Jan. 23: Start iReady diagnostic 2
Jan. 25: 2-hour delay for professional meeting
Jan. 25: 6:30 p.m. kindergarten will be visiting the Guardian Healthcare nursing home in honor of Library Shelfie Day
Feb. 1: PTO 6:30 p.m. meeting in media/library
Feb. 9: Parent Teacher Conferences by appointment with your child’s teacher
Free Fairmont State basketball game for White Hall students and staff is Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. vs West Liberty University
Thank you to the Fairmont State basketball team and Coach Koenig for visiting our students at White Hall Elementary and having lunch with us.
Things to do this weekend
Magics Bar and Grill- Nic of Tyme Jan. 13 from 9 p.m.-12 am.
Grand opening event for Self-Love Skin Spa, Jan 14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.. Located at 201 Tygart Valley Mall White Hall WV.
Walmart Pharmacy Wellness Day Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. They will be offering vaccinations, blood pressure checks, glucose, and cholesterol screenings.
Upcoming events in the Town of White Hall
The Town of White Hall Municipal Offices will be closed Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Day.
Triple S Harley Davidson Bike Night, Jan. 20, 7-9 p.m. at Magic’s Bar & Grill.
Mommy & Me Painting, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at Agnes and Alfred in the Middletown Commons, White Hall with special guest Rapunzel. Tickets include all painting supplies, drinks, snacks and meet and greet.
Craft Show, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Kingmont Community Center.
Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course, 19th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 a.m., Morris Park, Fairmont.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6pm in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
