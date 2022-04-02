Good Morning White Hall!
What a fantastic week. Snow, 70+ degree temperatures and rain. That’s spring.
A lot of the potholes at the Middletown Commons entrance have been patched and the new entrance is looking good. It shouldn’t be too long for it to be finished. What a great addition to the Commons.
Happy birthday
Happy 98th Birthday to Veronica Mick from your loving family and friends! Have a happy, fantastic birthday Veronica.
Flea market and bake sale
Everyone is welcome to participate. The date is Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingmont Community Building. The tables will be $5 each. Contact Paula Blumetto at 304-366-5102 to reserve your table. Tables can be set up on Friday. There will also be 50/50 tickets are available. Contact Teresa Stacy via Facebook with private message.
White Hall Elementary
Congratulations to White Hall Elementary fourth grader Will Fullen, who placed third in the Regional Math Field Day on March 26. He will now proceed to State Math Field Day to compete. Congratulations Will.
Apr. 1: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Apr. 5: Group Picture Day by Lifetouch in Creative Arts Room
Apr. 6: PTO meeting /LSIC meeting
Apr. 11: Curriculum Team Meeting
Apr. 13: Easter Parties in classrooms
Apr. 14: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
Apr. 15-22: Spring Break, no school in session
Apr. 23: Math field day state level. Good luck to White Hall Elementary’s fourth grader Will Fullen who will represent Marion County
May 3-5: WVGSA testing at White Hall for 3rd and 4th graders. Please do not schedule any doctor or dentist appointments during these days. Please make sure that your child has a good night’s sleep and a healthy breakfast.
May 9: Field trip for school to FSU play Shrek Jr. Permission slips and cost will be sent home prior to the trip.
May 16: May 27—iReady Diagnostic Testing Window
May 21: Remake Learning Day in STEAM and Aerodynamics, grades 3-8
May 25: 4th grade step up day to WFMS leave at 8:30, arrive at 9, depart at 10
May 25: Our 4th grade “graduation” celebration in the pavilion, weather permitting
Beverly CEOS meet
The Community Educational Outreach Service, or CEOS, will meet Monday, April 4 at 1 p.m. The lesson will be “American Fashion through the Decades.” Carol Merrill will be the lesson leader.
The meeting will be held at the Beverly Clubhouse on Nixon School Road. Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome.
The Morgantown Area Meeting, hosted by Preston County, will be held on May 7 at 9 a.m., at the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department.
White Hall Town Council
White Hall Town Council met in the Council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call, approval of the minutes, treasurer and financial reports.
Treasurer and Financial Reports: March 22 Treasurer and Financial Reports were passed as presented.
Communications & Announcements: Thank you card from the Carolina Improvement Association for the Tow donation of $175, Laying of the Levy meeting will be April 19, at 6 p.m.
Executive Discussion: Community Development.
Marion County EMS Report: 21 calls in White Hall for the month of February, total calls for Marion County for February were 928, transports into Mon-Marion Neighborhood Hospital total 40 and a total transports 47 out, calls for March 1st to 28th
In White Hall totaled 18 with the total calls for the Marion County Rescue Squad totaling 846, March transports into Hospital total 29, and a total of 29 transports out of the Hospital.
Streets and Highways: Streets and Highways Workshop meeting on April 5, at 5 p.m., and is open to the public.
Audit Committee: Town Coordinator reported can be dissolved for the year, Auditor will sign the paperwork sent to the State, and will wait until September so he can complete both audits at the same time if the State approves.
Police Department: Police Chief Guerrieri reported March stats at the next meeting and new officer starting on April 10 or 11.
Town Coordinator Cindy Stover:
Reported she and Municipal Court Clerk, Mary Seese will be going to Charleston April 14, for a 2-hour training with the DNR.
Received link to the Kubota Hometown Proud $100,000 Grant Program, applications are submitted Kubota, picks 5 winners to receive $100,000 to put towards beatification and Town improvement projects. First of the compliance reporting for the American Recovery Funds, $4,000 has only been spent of what has been received so far.
Town Engineer Brad Pigott: Reported Beautification Permit has been approved and will be working Town Coordinator to make additions; Timeline of the Lavender and Garnet project. Brad stated it would not be a good idea to put the project out to bid until the right of way issues are resolved.
New Business to Consider: Town Coordinator reported an $8,000 decrease in Property Taxes, amount will be deducted from the City Hall Fund —motion passed, Pine Lane Upgrades and annexation tabled until April 5 workshop, more quotes for fence behind pavilion before voting on project, purchase of stage put off for Community Music Event and rent stage instead, Resolution 22-003 to Enforce Contractor and Stationary Business Registrations passed, Emerald, Lavender & Garnet Drainage Improvement Project Phase One, project increased engineering fee and revised construction cost of $261,861.44 was passed.
Final Remarks: Councilmember Bob Wotring would like to invite Camping World to bring campers to the White Hall Spring Fling on May 14, so attendees can tour the campers. Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour reported he had the privilege of crowning the Three Rivers Senior Queen, and would like the Town to participate in the Three Rivers Festival Parade in May, and would like to see the Town apply for recognition with the Municipal League for our Beautification Projects and Community Events. Adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com. My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
