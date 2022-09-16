Good Morning, White Hall!
It has been a cool week, but it is supposed to be a beautiful week from now on — the 80’s and no rain. Hopefully that forecast will stick.
I am retiring from writing the White Hall article and am turning it over to Lori Riffee. Thank you, to all of you who have supported me all these years. I will miss doing the article, but at 80 years of age there are other things I need to be doing.
Thank you to Eric for being patient with me when I couldn’t get my computer to send in my article. I would take it to him, and he would give me a great smile. Thanks Eric!
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to my Grand-daughter-in-law, Jessica Lee Espanol. Happy Birthday Jess!
White Hall Elementary
The Book Fair is open this week and part of next week.
Sept. 15 : Fourth grade WVGSA results sent home
Sept. 26: Picture Day
Sept. 28: Professional Meeting: 2-hour delay for students
Oct. 3: Climate control information available on Google Classroom
Oct. 5: PTO at 6:30 p.m. in school Media Room
Oct. 6: Parent Teacher Conferences by scheduled times with teacher
Oct. 10: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
Oct. 24: End of first 9 weeks
Oct. 28: Halloween Walk-a-thon at 1 p.m. Halloween classroom parties 2-3 p.m.
Upcoming events in White Hall
The new Michael’s store at Middletown Commons will hold their grand opening on Sept. 17 with door prizes, raffles and more.
The White Hall Farmers Market is Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop.
The Community Wellness Program announces Brain Booster Classes will be offered at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon by Renee Lorch, licensed marriage, and family therapist. Classes will be every Monday for four weeks beginning Sept. 26 in the workshop room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. Please contact the Town Hall to register.
Family Fun Dog Days Festival is scheduled for Oct. 8 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. We will have food vendors, and bouncy houses for the little ones. Hayrides will be offered from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Pumpkins donated by Clarks Nursery and paints to decorate the pumpkins donated my Manchin’s Law Office. Also, a Wiener Dog Costume Contest and our Second Annual Hot Dog Sauce Cook-Off. It will be a fun day for all.
The last Farmers Market of the year will be October 15, 2022, from 9 am to 1 pm in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop White Hall, WV. Please contact Lori Riffee at the Town Hall if you are a vendor and would like to sign up.
Fall Clean-Up Day will be Oct 15, 2022, from7 am to 11 am. Dumpsters will be beside White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop White Hall, WV.
Early Voting starts on October 25, 2022, from 8 am to 5:30 pm. Election Day is November 8, 2022 . The Entrance for voting and parking is in the back of the White Hall Public Safety Building. Make your voice heard!
Middletown Commons will be holding Trick-or-Treating on October 26, 2022, from 5:30 pm to 7 pm at Middletown Commons.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 pm in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing you White Hall news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.