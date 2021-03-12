Good Morning White Hall!
Please be careful on Interstate 79. There are several different places between White Hall and Morgantown that has traffic backed up, sometimes for miles. Who knows what it will be like today.
Be aware of what is happening ahead of you, especially on turns and the top of hills. There are a lot of wrecks on I-79, but the road needs repairing, and it is up to us to be on the alert, and travel at a responsible speed.
Please continue to social distance, use face masks, hand sanitizer, and be careful when out and about. Just because you get a vaccination is no reason not to continue to be careful.
White Hall Elementary
In order to keep from blocking traffic at the entrance to the school and Route 250, please follow the guidelines for drop-off or pick-up of the students. It is important to keep everyone safe.
Kindergarten registration: Please register your child for kindergarten for next year at marionboe.com and register for the packet. After you register, stop by the school for the kindergarten registration packet.
March 31 and April 1 will not be traditional days for the students.
Easter Break will be Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 9 will be spring pictures.
St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick’s Day is next Wednesday. For those of us who have any Irish ancestry, be sure to wear green. You wouldn’t want a leprechaun to give you a pinch.
The first Patrick’s Day parade was held on March 17, 1601 in St. Augustine, Florida.
Have a Happy St. Patrick’s Day.
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes
Citizens Concerns: Mayor John Michael discussed a letter about the Three Ways Inn building clean-up. Although the Town shares this citizen’s concern, this business is not in the Town limits and is not under White Hall’s control. If this is of concern to you, please contact the County Commission.
No reports for the Fire, EMS, Annexation, Streets & Highways, Evaluation Committee will be discussed at the next meeting in executive session, and the Town Coordinator reported the Audit will start in mid-April.
Lt. Les Clifton reported since Jan. 1, 2021, they currently have 1,578 calls for service, resulting in 98 cases. Lt. Clifton also reported that the new police cruiser is now in service.
Legal: a bill for legal services to attorney Simmerman for $6,635.52 was approved, and is working on the annexation of Courtney and FEB.
Public works: American Fence will reset gate posts and will be finished this week, Public Work will complete Nichols Drive work, and remove the decals for several vehicles to get them ready for auction.
Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover: reported she spoke with the Biafores and their engineer, and they would like to clean off the hill between the mall and I-79, if the Town obtains a beautification permit, they will take care of funding the project, and progress of Litter Control Program (Public Works may clean up litter or get volunteers to do the work).
Engineer Brad Pigott: Engineer, Coordinator, and Streets & Highways will meet about Matthews Drive, estimate for Matthews Drive project is $103,500, and can begin in late May, Engineer is working on bid package for project. Brad and Cindy are working on Beautification project and Lavender and Garnet Street projects.
Unfinished Business:
Codification Project from American Legal Publishing was approved. Web will be linked to the Town of White Hall website and will be searchable, and the Matthew Drive project was approved.
New Business to Consider:
New holiday pay policy was approved for only full-time employees eligible for holiday pay. The Town budget was approved at $2,811,397.
The date for Spring Fling was approved for late April prior to final remarks and adjournment.
