Since “winter” is over we have a week of spring and now 80 degree temperatures and more rain coming! It’s anybody’s guess what will happen next?
I just hope the snow and freezing temperatures didn’t damage our fruit trees that were starting to bloom!
Thank you to my daughter Sheryl, who has mown my grass, planted flowers and all the yard work. Thank you to Kelly for putting my escaping Hereford on Facebook, and for Sherry calling Jean, and Jean letting me know our beef, was out roaming the hills, and had stopped by Kelly’s to visit!
After roaming our farm and the locality she was supposed to be, when we got back to the farm, she had followed us home. Thanks to everyone for your help! I hope everyone has a fantastic Memorial Day!
Senior Queen
Marcella Yaremchuk will soon be announcing who the 2020 Senior Queen of The Three Rivers Festival will be! Hopefully there will be a parade in Fairmont to participate in and things will be back to normal!
Happy Birthday
A handsome little guy who is replacing his two front teeth! They grow up so fast! Happy 7th Birthday to Kyle Espanol!
Happy 5th Birthday to Harper Repak! A busy little gal who loves clothes and always has a smile!
I’m a very lucky great-grandmother with nine great-grandchildren. Love you all!
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The regular meeting was held via Cisco Webwex. Login is posted on Facebook for the public. The meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month at 6 p.m.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, approval of the minutes, and Citizens’ concerns, and communications and announcements.
The Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department had 51 calls this month, some of them included 1 vehicle accident, 1 ATV, 7 structure, 1 traffic and Valley Volunteer Department had 59 calls. Some of them include 2 motor vehicle accidents,1 brush fire,1 tree down, 2 false alarms.
Attorney Trey Simmerman reported slowing the annexation because of the pandemic.
Maintenance/Public Works Department: Dumpster Day went very well and landscaping is looking good and still more to be done.
Cindy Stover, town coordinator, has contacted the Valley Volunteer Fire Department and e-mailed the Marion County Rescue Squad, endorsed today making payments over phone, because of social distancing, and everything is going fine with the coming election, where social distancing will be used.
The adjustment to the Budget 20-21 were approved. Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Town of White Hall Council Meeting for May 25
The meeting will be held via Cisco Webex Meetings. Login has been posted on Facebook for the public.
Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, approval of the minutes, and citizens’ concerns. The treasurer’s and financial reports are followed by communications, announcements, and public hearing.
The Annexation will be discussed followed by the police, legal, maintenance/public works, and the Town Coordinator report, and Unfinished Business.
New Business to Consider:
NCRS and VVFD lease agreements, Postponing Annexation Project, Second Motion for March Budget Revision, Fall Festival followed by final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries! Call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
