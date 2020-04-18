Good Morning, White Hall
I hope everyone is being careful and taking care of each other with face time and phone calls!
Thank you to my daughter who has been with me since my surgery in January! It has been fantastic to have her with me during this crazy time!
CEOS-Community Educational Outreach Service
While clubs are not to be meeting in person while under the stay-at-home order, if you would be interested in a virtual meeting, I would be more than happy to help you set one up.
Please email me with the date and time of your meeting and the best phone number to reach you. I will call you back during office hours. eva.beto@mail.wvu.edu
White Hall Express Library
The Express is located at the entrance to the Public Safety Building, at 118 Tygart Mall Loop next to the Tygart Valley Cinema.
Patrons can browse the collection, pick up holds, and return items — all at this convenient kiosk.
It is free to use with MCPLS, Bridgeport Public Library, and soon Clarksburg Public Library cards.
The kiosk holds multiple formats of items, including graphic novels, large print, audiobooks, and DVDs.
For more information, you may go to mcpls.org.
More Grace –Honey Bag
Honey Bag will be donated by More Grace and private donors. Honey Bag will be meat and produce.
Non-contact free food distribution will be held by appointment only! It will be held on Thursday, April 23.
For more information or appointment call (304)435-5470.
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The meeting was held via Cisco Webex Meetings. Login has been posted on Facebook for the public.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, approval of the minutes, and financial reports.
There were no citizens’ concerns, public hearings, communications or announcements.
John Jacobs gave an update on the Annexation.
Police Chief Guerrieri reported to be busy as usual.
The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department reported 24 calls in White Hall and 56 total for the month, 4 calls from the station at the Municipal Building.
Lawyer, Trey Simmerman, reported about annexation, resolution review for the retirement benefit change, and meetings related policy.
Maintenance reported busy as usual, sanitizing, and repaired the mirror at the end of Emerald Lane.
Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover, reported taking care of the office, one person at a time, and working from home, annexation, fines and fees are down, and keeping busy, the sales tax will be received in April.
New Business to Consider; Spring Clean-up will be on May 9 from 7-11 a.m. if dumpsters are available, Media Relations Policy approved, and the Resolution to update Retirement Policy 20-001. Resolution for Town Employees was approved.
Special Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The special meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the new Public Safety Building.
John Michael will open the ceremonies with the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, approval of the minutes, and Citizens’ Concerns.
The treasurer and financial reports, communications, announcements, Public Hearings, and Annexation Committee report are on the agenda.
The Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, Town Coordinator reports, will be followed by Unfinished Business.
New Business to Consider:
a. Executive Session—Discussion of personnel issues related to Pandemic at 3 to 3:20 p.m.
b. Consider temporary personnel solution to Pandemic Issues
c. Laying of the Levy 3:20 p.m.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries! Call me at (304) 534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.