This past year has been like no other. COVID, wearing masks for safety, sanitizing, staying home, not working, crazy weather, and our children back to school. We aren’t back to normal, but at least we can hope for things to get even better.
Enjoy this beautiful weather and warm temperatures. The sunshine and blue skies are fantastic, and spring is only 22 days away.
Back to school
Marion County students will return to four full days of school, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Children and parents are happy to get our children back to school. With masks, hand sanitizing, and everything else that is necessary, it isn’t back to normal but it is a start.
Missing Wednesday is necessary but the other four days are a relief to the kids and parents. Schools will communicate individual school schedules to parents.
Distance learners who want to come back in person for the four full days may do so starting March 4.
Wednesdays will be used to address distance learning.
Blessing Box
The Town of White Hall has installed a Blessing Box on the front porch of the Town Hall. It is always unlocked for people to either leave non-perishables or other necessities, or for those to pick up items if they are needed.
White Hall Council meeting
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held virtually on zoom, on Monday, via Cisco Webex-Link.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
The Marion County EMS, Mike Angelucci, reported reported 929 calls to Marion County in January 2020, and 924 calls this January, with 31 cardiac arrests (possibly COVID-19 related), 9 in White Hall, and 4 of those slip and falls.
He also stated that he sent a letter to the Town Council to thank Town Coordinator Cindy Stover for all her hard work with the EMS.
EMS has a meeting on March 4 with the Chamber of Commerce president and CEO of Mon Health to look at a marketing agreement to help promote the new Mon Health going into White Hall.
The Streets and Highways Committee meeting will be Feb. 10.
Evaluations Committee: Police Chief Guerrieri and Town Coordinator Cindy Stover’s evaluations are complete. Guerrieri reported since Jan. 1, they currently have 696 calls for service, 49 cases, and 81 citations.
He will be conducting an Active Shooter training course for departments around the area. The training is for two days and will be held in different locations including the shooting range. EMS and 911 center will also be involved in the training.
Public Works: Town Coordinator and Engineer will review Matthew Drive to process and fix problem areas. They will also look at phase one of Lavender and Garnet roads.
Town Coordinator: Several calls have been received to thank the Public Works Department on doing a great job of taking care of the snow removal from the roads. The Budget Workshop is on March 3 at 6 p.m.
Engineer Report: Brad Pigott gave an estimate for Matthew Drive of $83,500.
He would also like to approach the new owners of the old Town Hall about letting the residents of Matthew Drive park in the parking lot, while work is being completed on Matthew Drive.
New Business to Consider:
Town Wall of Fame: Motion was made and passed to have a framed picture of the Mayor with a plaque underneath listing the council members.
Codification Project: A guest speaker at the next meeting, and White Hall ordinances would be reviewed by attorneys.
Uniform Policy: New uniform policy will be voted on and a budget account for safety items and a clothing allowance will be set up at the next meeting.
In-Person Council Meetings in March: Budget Workshop, March 3, at 6:00 p.m. and In-Person meetings will begin with the next Council meeting on March 8th at 6:00 p.m.
Final remarks from the Council: Recorder Charles Mason and Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover are working to keep our Community Care Center stocked, Charles Mason is looking for a 501-©3 organization that will work with the Town to distribute food to those in need, and Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour would like to have the sidewalk on Rt. 250 cleaned.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
