Good Morning White Hall!
A repeat of last week! It’s 101 degrees on my porch again! I can handle the heat, it’s the humidity that is rough. At least we have a little breeze with the heat this time! Hopefully, we won’t have such terrific storms this time! Last weeks’ two storms with lightning, rain, wind, and hale were scary in western Taylor, which is right next door to my house!
I hope everyone is being careful with their health! The masks are important, along with not touching your face, washing your hands, and keeping distance between you and other people. Be careful and stay safe.
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, and approval of the minutes.
Thank you notes from Carolina Improvement Association for the $250 donation, and Woodlawn Cemetery for the $500 donation, and a letter from White Hall resident Patti Connor asking beer tasting not be held at the festival.
The Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department reported 19 calls in June, 6 in Marion County and 13 in Taylor County. Valley Volunteer Fire Department reported 78 calls, 3 from the new White Hall Station.
Trey Simmerman, lawyer, reported about the TIF District Annexation, and Mon Valley petition is ready. The timing of the licenses of the medical marijuana process and what it would look like is; first the license growing side, and then the retail.
Chief Guerierri reported 52 cases, 470 calls for service, 81 citations. Walmart donated $5,000 for a Wellness Program, for the weight room, and Cindy Stover, town coordinator, has ordered a car for the department.
Cameron Michael from the maintenance/public works department, reported they are in the process of putting a light in at the Viking-Doe Run and hoping the power company will be able to trim a tree to better see the light, in the process of getting a quote for the White Hall sign that was destroyed at the river.
Cindy Stover, town coordinator, reported finishing the fiscal year-end report, received grant funds for March and April, turned in police wages, received most except they took out state and federal taxes.
Unfinished Business; Interested party decided against buying Old Municipal Building, Black Diamond to come to the next meeting and discuss selling the building.
It was decided consistent with the governor’s order, the fall festival will be canceled this fall until next year! It was voted for the festival to be called the White Hall Five Mile Festival for the year 2021.
The Ordinance for the Court Costs was accepted for the first reading for #2020-02.
The Resolution for a Liquor License in White Hall (district separate from Fairmont) for bottle sales passed, Resolution #20-002 passed.
The Old Exxon station was declared a public nuisance in Ord. #19-005 which allows the town to have its Public Works Department clean and cut brush, and a bill will be sent to the owner.
The personnel changes to eliminate the position of event planner, including eliminating the severance package, due to the COVID-19 virus, and have our own visitor’s bureau, were approved.
The final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
To celebrate Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour’s birthday, refreshments were available. Happy Birthday Tim!
88th Atha Reunion
After talking to a lot of the regular members of the reunion, it has been decided to cancel this year’s reunion! It was not an easy decision to make, but the health of not only the older members, but the fact that the younger members seem to be in danger now too!
A letter will be sent out to the members of the family! We will be back next year, and we’ll celebrate our new little ones, we have been honored to add to the family this year!
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
