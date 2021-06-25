What a fantastic week! My granddaughter Brandy flew in to Bridgeport with my great-grandchildren who live in Myrtle Beach, so the weather has definitely been cooler here.
As a driver I have been on vacation this week, with my great-grandson Matt, driving me around with his learner’s permit! Now Brandy is driving me anywhere we happen to want to go. I feel like I’m on vacation.
Middletown Commons
Things are happening at the Middletown Commons. With no equipment or men working in the evenings, it seems like it’s going slow, but if you are there in the daytime, it’s really dusty and busy.
Parking is available and it’s fantastic that you can go all the way from Subway, pass by the Drive Thru, to the entrance at Hardee’s on new pavement.
The White Hall Liquor store has opened. It is found at the corner behind the former Save-A-Lot location.
Happy Birthdays
Happy 2nd Birthday to Clint Wilson Ridenour, who turned 2 years old yesterday. Happy Birthday from his big brother Clark, Katie, and his dad, Tim Ridenour Jr. Happy Birthday to Jason Michael Repak who turns 36 years old tomorrow. Jason and his wife Brandy (my granddaughter) have two children, Cayden and Harper.
Town Council meeting
Mayor John Michael will open the White Hall Town Council meeting at the Municipal Building June 28, at 6 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a 3-minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting, and is followed by the Treasurer and Financial reports.
The new council will be sworn in, which will be followed by a public hearing and a report by the Marion County Rescue Squad.
Committee reports, include a report from the Annexation Committee and the Streets & Highways Committee, which will be followed by reports from the police department and the legal department.
Next to give reports will be the Maintenance/Public Works Departments and the Town Coordinator and Engineer.
Unfinished Business to consider, includes lease agreements for the Marion County Rescue Squad and Valley Volunteer Fire Department, waste management proposals and an ordinance to adjust pay scales and establish call off procedures, a new sign image for additional signs in town along with certifying the election results.
New Business to consider, includes Fire Fee Ordinance changes, a paving bid package, which will be followed by an Executive Session to discuss Personnel Organization and employee Hourly Raises to go into effect July 1.
Council will also take up a 2021 Budget Revision and discuss Juneteenth as a holiday for the Town of White Hall, which will be followed by council final remarks prior to adjournment.
Fairmont Farmers’ Market
The 2021 Fairmont Farmers’ Market season is underway. Our local farmers are ready to provide our community with freshly grown produce, honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, etc.
The market will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. until October at Palatine Park.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you may reach out to the group over Facebook Messenger or call the Marion County WVU Extension Office for information at 304-367-2772.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
