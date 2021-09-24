Good Morning!
Autumn is definitely here. It was 63 degrees yesterday and low 70’s for the next week. It takes a little time to get used to the big drop in temperature in such a short time.
After mentioning my tomato plants last week at seven feet tall, would you believe they are now a couple of feet taller? Unfortunately they don’t have the extra tomatoes to match the plant size.
With this cooler weather, all our house plants have to come back in the house. I have a tendency to keep too many.
Middletown Commons
With all the paving at the “Mall” there isn’t as much dust in the front area. There are so many things happening, it is hard to keep up. Facebook really helps to know what is going on.
Some of the places are Next Level Fitness, Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, Keystone Realty Group, Tractor Supply, Gwynn Tire, and many others.
White Hall Elementary
Sept. 27: Picture Day by Lifetouch Photographers. These will be individual pictures of students for our yearbook. Parents may purchase Packages from LifeTouch
Sept. 30: Terrific Kids for September announced
Oct. 1: Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Oct. 6: PTO Virtual Meeting
Oct. 7: Parent Teachers Conference—This is Virtual
Oct. 8: Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Oct. 11: Professional Learning Day—No school for students
Oct. 15: Way to Go ticket winners announced
Oct. 26: End of first 9 weeks
Oct. 29: PBIS Celebration
Nov. 11: Holiday
Nov. 13: Fairmont State basketball game; White Hall Elementary students, parents and staff are guests
Many thanks for supporting our first book fair.
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
White Hall Town Council Meeting
The White Hall Town Council meets Monday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building with Mayor John Michael opening with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports. (Approved 2nd meeting of the month)
Communications and Announcements, include Community Music Event to be held Oct. 16 at Town Hall.
Public Hearing, Marion County EMS Report, and Streets and Highways Committee report.
The Police, Legal, and Town Coordinator reports are next on the agenda, followed by the Engineer Report.
Unfinished Business to consider: Waste Management Proposals Ordinance 21-005, Consider COVID-19 Policy updates.
New Business to Consider: Open Paving Bids, Ordinance 21-004 replacing officials prior to end of term, Trick or Treating Oct. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m., Seth Burton Donation, Public restroom options for Events, Executive Session (Staffing), Staffing Changes.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.