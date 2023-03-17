Mon Marion Neighborhood Hospital is offering multiphasic blood analysis on Saturday, April 22. Appointments start at 6 a.m. at the Town of White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Online registration for the event is now open.
Community members can register by using this link, https://na2.documents.adobe.com/public/esignWidget or my visiting the website at monhealth.com/healthfair, and scrolling down to “Mon Health Marion events.” Registration will close April 8 or when we reach 300 participants.
Participants must confirm their email after they complete the form from Adobe for the registration to be completed. Appointments are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and will be assigned starting at 6 a.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted, and pre-registration is required by completing the online form. Parking will be available in the back of the building.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Valley VFD wants to send a big shoutout to ACE Hardware in White Hall for the donation of a Weber Charcoal Grill. We appreciate ACE Hardware and their support.
White Hall Elementary
March 19: Lego Leagues compete at the Lego Expo at Fairmont State at 12:30 p.m. Good luck to our 2 Lego Robotics teams.
March 20: End of third nine weeks.
March 24: PBIS Celebration, Book Bingo
March 31: March Terrific Kids announced.
March 31: Last day to collect money/sell shoes for Marion County Special Olympics
April 5: Easter Parties in classrooms
April 5: PTO at 6:30 p.m. in library
April 6: Professional Learning Day and faculty senate
April 7-11: No school
April 12-14: Closed unless needed as a weather day.
April 17: Return to school
April 17-21: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week
April 17: Military Monday
April 18: Crazy Camo Day
April 19: Purple Up Day
April 20: Red, White, and Blue Day
April 21 Red Day
April 26: Lifetouch spring individual picture day
April 28: April Terrific Kids Announced
April 29: Marion County Literacy and Multicultural Fair at the Fair at the Field House on Mary Lou Retton Drive
Things to do this weekend
Magics Bar and Grill, Rock City Saint Patrick’s Day Party
New Business in White Hall
Sunnyvale Bar & Grill, 2841 White Hall Blvd., is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to drinks, they serve salads, sandwiches and burgers made fresh every morning from a local butcher.
In and around
Join First Exchange Bank March 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for March Mania at their White Hall office at the corner of NASA Boulevard and U.S. Route 250. Watch the NCAA Basketball tournament, enjoy some cookies, purchase some delicious food from Clutter Farms & Restaurant, a gift card giveaway and much more.
The Community Wellness Program in White Hall is offering Brain Booster Classes offered at the Public Safety Building from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. by Renee Marsh, licensed marriage, and family therapist. The last class is March 20 in the workshop room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. To sign up for the classes go to reneelorchtherapy.com under “services.”
Health Works presents exercises class, “How physical therapy and exercise can prevent falls” on March 21 from 10-11 a.m. Free to the public. To register for the classes, call 304-367-1687 or email: lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org
Lifestyle Educator Chris Hedio will hold an Exercise and Nutrition seminar on March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building. 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Limited to 25 participants. For more information and to register call 304-367-1687.
Marion County Rescue Squad First Aid & CPR classes March 25. CPR/First Aid for the public 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. cost is $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Provider 1-4 p.m. cost $50. Both sessions to be held at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
Monongah Easter and Mother’s Day Craft and Bake Show, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be present, and they will have an Easter Eggs Hunt for the kids.
Morris Park Spring Fling Craft Season April 15-16, & 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 35 City View Terrace. Free admission and parking.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up, May 13 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687.
Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org. All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
