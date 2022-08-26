Good Morning, White Hall!
What a beautiful week. Some rain, but mostly sunny. A couple of days with 90-degree temperatures coming up. Hopefully it won’t get too hot!
It’s hard to believe that autumn is only a month away. These cool mornings give an indication of autumn. Daylight is later, and darkness is earlier every day.
I hope everyone is visiting Michael’s and Aldi at the Commons, they are so neat, and lots of items to choose from.
White Hall Concert
A concert will be held in front of the Municipal Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop, with a variety of live, local bands this weekend. There will also be food vendors, cornhole tournament and dancing to the music.
It will be held tomorrow, Aug. 27 from noon to 10 p.m. For more information visit the Town of White Hall Facebook page.
Marion County Lifelong Learners
If you didn’t get to attend the Open House, you can still register for any of their upcoming classes. You can register by going online, at https://mclifelonglearners9.wixsite.com/home on either your desktop or mobile device.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Council met in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call, and approval of the minutes.
Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Leisha Elliott presented her annual report. Tourism has improved, COVID is still impacting tourism, social numbers are on the rise and a video “Nothing to Do Around Here” gives people information on activities in this area.
The Vietnam Memorial Wall collected $1,000 which was donated to local veterans’ groups and $500 each to the two local VFW Posts. Thank you to Auxiliary President Earlene Lovern for her help in organizing the escort for the Wall.
Citizens’ Concerns: Thank you to the White Hall Police Department and all the first responders for their handling of the vehicle accident on the Tygart River Bridge.
Treasurer and Financial Reports: The reports were approved by the Council.
Communications and Announcements:
The Community Music Event—8-27-22—Noon to 10 p.m.
Family Fun Dog Days, 10-8-22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas Parade—12-8-22 at 7 p.m. Line-up will be at 6:30 p.m.
The Mayor announced that Renee Lorch, a licensed and family therapist and specialist on the aging brain, will hold a four-week class at the White Hall Public Safety Building Monday mornings, starting Sept.r 26, from 10 to noon. Each class will focus on different types of memory and will include fun interactive games to strengthen each area. Classes are open to the public and are free of charge.
Wage Review Committee: Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover reported researched wage ranges and ideas for review by Town Attorney Trey Simmerman, Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour reported a meeting and discussion for classifications for employees, and to clarified officer ranks with Police Chief.
Town Engineer: Brad Pigott stated that he will be reviewing the two Beautification project bids to determine everything is correct and then he will make a recommendation for the winning bid. The apparent low bid right now is Cogar Right of Way Clearing. He hopes to get the project started in about one month.
He also reported that he had a pre-bid meeting with 5 contractors and Recorder Charles Mason on Friday, Aug. 19 for the Stormwater Project. He hopes to have bids for this project by the next Council meeting, Sept. 12.
New Business to Consider: The Town of White Hall will celebrate its 30 Year Anniversary on Dec. 18. Deputy Mayor Ridenour would like to recognize the anniversary and honor past and present councilmembers and employees.
The Council decided Dec. 7 would be a good evening to have a 30 Year Anniversary Celebration. A float in the Dec. 8 Christmas Parade would commemorate the anniversary. A motion was approved.
Consider Matthews Drive/Old Town Hall Drainage: Pond drainage was discussed and Town Engineer reported the pond is now owned by someone else, and owners will need to be contacted, pipes not connected properly by previous land owners are also a problem and some are out of the Town limits. The Mayor suggested he would contact Marion County to work with them to correct the issues. A motion was made and passed to contact the new owner of the pond to get him to clean it out.
Consider New Christmas Lights for White Hall: A motion was made to purchase new lights and banners for the Town for $13,600 and passed.
Consider Community Progress Workshop: A motion was made and passed for a Community Progress Workshop on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
Council went into executive session.
A motion was made and passed to give a raise to the public works employee discussed in the executive session.
Final Remarks:
--Councilmember Jason DeFrance is looking forward to the Community Music Event on 8-27th.
--Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour wished a Happy Birthday to Mayor John Michael. He inquired about who owns Emerald Street. Town Coordinator Cindy Stover reported that according to the County Clerk’s Office, the Board of Education owns the road. She has sent all this information to the Board of Education.
--Council member Kristine Mason is looking forward to the music event and stated that her son now thinks his father is famous because he is on the billboard for the event.
--Recorder Charles Mason stated that his yard is a swamp, and his grates are full of gravel. He would like to see the stormwater project move forward.
