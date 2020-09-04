Good Morning White Hall!
I hope everyone has a great week! It is a little hard to do with the new normal! My Mom used to say, “Grin and bear it!” Some days it’s easier than others, but we’ll just keep on keepin’ on!!
Rain for today, but a dry week-end. Sounds fantastic!
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to my daughter Sheryl Holbert! She is one busy lady! She is busy mowing my grass, keeping up two gardens and opening a new store at the Commons!
Happy Birthday to my sister Shirla Atha! She is retired but loves to read, watch her favorite shows, talking to her kids and grandkids, and loves to paint pictures! Thank you to the many she has shared with me!
Middletown Commons
If you haven’t driven into the parking lot in front of the Commons lately, you have missed all the changes. You can see them from U.S. 250 but up close it’s even better!
The drive-thru, the new parking area, the new fronts for the businesses, so much changing and going on!
New businesses opening soon, one of which is Rita’s and Munchies, in a week or two, and Subway which has opened in its new location.
New fronts for some of the older businesses and unfortunately China Buffet has closed but is having canned items, silverware, and a lot of items on sale in the restaurant.
White’s Fine Jewelry
Jann Stewart, owner of White’s Fine Jewelry, and her husband Rodney along with the staff, are excited to share their news with the community. When the renovation of the Middletown Mall, now Middletown Commons, was announced, they knew immediately that they wanted to be a part of bringing new life to a beloved iconic area of the Fairmont/White Hall/Marion County community.
They have new space at the Middletown Commons that was designed with the customer experience at the forefront. The store will feature a more spacious shopping area with a bridal gallery, brand new custom display cases, new merchandise, and a few other surprises.
If all goes according to plan, they will be in, with plenty of time for holiday shopping! White’s has been part of the Fairmont shopping experience for more than 25 years, and they hope to carry on the tradition of providing engagement and wedding rings, classic fine jewelry, and what’s hot in the latest fashion trends.
Beverly CEOS
Their regular meeting on the first Monday of the month will be canceled. They hope to have a meeting the first Monday of October.
With most of members older, they don’t want to take a chance!
“The Covered Bridges of West Virginia,” the CEOS lesson for September, has fantastic information about all the covered bridges in the Mountain State. The County Council Meeting held by Colfax, is available on Thursday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. via Zoom, October and November lessons.
The WVCEOS Fall Conference has been cancelled, and Recognition Day in December is still under consideration.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
