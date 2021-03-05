Now when Jesus came into the district of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, “Who do people say that the Son of Man is?” And they said, “Some say John the Baptist, others say Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.”
He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” Simon Peter replied, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” And Jesus answered him, “Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jonah! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father who is in heaven. And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” Matthew 16: 13-18 (English Standard Version)
As we find ourselves, now, in the throes of Lent, it is appropriate to ask the question: Who is Jesus Christ? I do not mean in a way to address his place in history or some creedal formulation about his nature, work, and divinity (as important as these are). What I mean is, who is Jesus Christ in our lives, here and now?
Jesus posed this question to the great Apostle Peter twenty centuries ago. It is interesting that Peter seems to try to dodge Jesus’ initial question by repeating who others thought Jesus was. Jesus then redirects the question to Peter in a way that was inescapable: Peter, who do you say that I am? Peter, of course, answers with the memorable response, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” You are the long-awaited Messiah. You are the hope of the ages. You are God’s salvation for humankind. You have become real to me in my life.
Ironically, in coming to terms with and understanding who Jesus was (and is), Peter also discovered who he was. Our lives never truly stay unchanged when we encounter Jesus. Jesus revealed to him that he did not come to this realization on his own, but God had inspired it in him. And with this awakening came a new identity. Simon (Hebrew, Simeon: “God has heard”) becomes Peter (Greek, Petros: “rock” or “stone”) and with this change in name, Peter is set on a path toward his destiny which was nothing less than that he should become central to the formation of the Church and the mission of taking the Gospel to the world. God would take this frail and flawed human being and empower him to become a metaphorical “rock” upon which the mission of God to redeem the world will be built.
So, the question becomes, Who is Jesus Christ in you and for you? And, what does this realization mean for the call God has placed on your life? Lent is a season of discerning and journeying more deeply into our call and our place in God’s purpose at this particular stage of our lives. May you discover the answer to Jesus’ question in new and fresh ways.
