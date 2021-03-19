Good Friday, Farmers!
So much good is happening around our community. I love the first few weeks when you know that spring is possible. It’s not just seeing the daffodils bursting open alongside the roads, or the way the town looks as it comes alive with fresh green grass, or the sounds of birds and geese in the morning (although, I have some strong words for the flock that is rather noisy in the early Saturday a.m. hours). When I see folks out and about in their yards, talking to one another and coming out of this COVID hibernation with the fresh possibilities that come from the vaccinations, everyone following safety measures, and allowing one another to venture out and about with one another, it really brings me out of those seasonal blues.
King Kong vs. Godzilla?
Four students at North Marion recently made the news after a lighthearted debate on who would win the ultimate battle: Godzilla or King Kong? Homeroom teacher, Loren Bane, encouraged her students to run statistics on the question which took off into a major survey of faculty, students and family. Compiling into a spreadsheet of categories like intellect, strength and agility, speed and range. Ultimately the data gathered resulted in a tie but the real win was the fun had thanks to the creativity of these students and their teacher. I posed the question between my own high schooler and we did not break the tie. While I said King Kong would win, he was very adamant on Godzilla for the win. So the battle continues.
Girl Scout Cookie time
If you haven’t secured a nice stash of Girl Scout cookies, there’s still time. Stop by Alasky’s today from 3-7 p.m. and pick up a few boxes. Only $5 per box, but it goes to a good cause and stays locally. Personally, I’m a Trefoil girl. I love those butter cookies! This year, I bought a box of Do-si-dos and I may have to stop by and purchase another box. They were so good. Handy tip: freeze a box for later (if you can stop eating them!)
Blessings Box
I’m so excited to say that we finally have a Blessings Box in Farmington! Carol and Jeffrey Taylor of Fairmont graciously donated the box. Many of you might remember Bill Haught, Carol’s father, who was from Farmington and it is donated in his memory. The box is located in front of town hall on Mill Street and is absolutely beautiful. It’s great to see how full of donations it’s remained since its placement and how the community is coming together to help one another. Does the heart good!
Ladies’ Fellowship at Plum Run
The ladies on Plum Run are starting a Fellowship group which will meet on the third Tuesday of each month. Their first meeting took place this past week on the 16th with several ladies in attendance. The group will meet at the Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with water and coffee provided. If you’d like to bring a finger food snack to share, it would be appreciated. The purpose of the meeting is to get together to fellowship and meet with neighbors. What a great idea for getting out and about now that the weather is improving to socialize and to catch up with friends. Great idea ladies.
Promise Scholarship
The deadline for current high school seniors to apply for the Promise Scholarship has been extended to July 1. Because of challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, applications for the merit-based scholarship were down 27 percent as of the original March 1 deadline. While the Promise application and Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, are due by July 1, students have until the end of August to earn qualifying ACT or SAT test scores to be eligible to receive the scholarship this fall. The state is covering the costs for one ACT On-Campus exam for Promise applicants who have not yet qualified. Institutions are working to schedule these free testing opportunities, which are being posted at www.wvhepc.edu/act-on-campus-exams as they are available.
NMHS Yearbook Order
Yearbooks can now be ordered at the reduced cost of $50 for North Marion students. The price will increase to $60 after the pre-sale period is over. You can order at yearbookordercenter.com. using school code 4627. Personalized name covers can be added for an additional $6.
Congratulations
NMHS Student Sunni Bartlett deserves a hand for an outstanding socially relevant monologue at the Socially Distanced Monologue Slam. Sunni is a student in the Theater program at North Marion which has been receiving awards left and right this year for their outstanding performances as a group and individually. Something to be proud of!
FHI
The next FHI Meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Marche 25 at the Community Building. Everyone is welcome to attend. Please remember to follow the Governor’s mandate of wearing a mask or face covering that covers your nose and mouth in buildings, and practice social distancing. Future meetings are scheduled for May 6 and July 8.
Swarm season
If you see a cluster of bees hanging on a limb (or other object), you need a beekeeper, not an exterminator, (They took it a step further by adding no to a flamethrower, water hose, or bug spray. I thought that was funny.) Please call a beekeeper, your County Extension Office, local beekeeping club, or organization. Many of them will gladly direct you to a beekeeper who would be happy to pick up these swarms and give them a good home. Swarms are just homeless bees and with the absence of a hive to defend, are usually quite docile. I do not like bees. My grandmother Meredith Banick (then Jones), broke her leg saving me from a bee at Morris Park when I was little. I’ve since learned to respect bees, with the exception of wasps, hornets and yellow jackets. There’s just no excuse for those nasty little things. But we do need to do what we can to save the bees and give them a safe and plentiful habitat.
Garden calendar
I love the Market Bulletin. My copy came to the office this week and aside from the ads for livestock and such (side note: they had a lot of apiaries and equipment for sale if you do enjoy bees) the March Garden Calendar was published. Make sure you’re keeping up on your planting and seed starting. Now is the time to plant or seed shallots, onion sets, chives, and also seed tomatoes, peppers, leaf lettuce and spinach (indoors). This upcoming week is the time to plant roses, potatoes and rhubarb. Kyan and I have two ends of onions (the root end)we didn’t use cooking dinner this week sitting in the window sill in a plastic baggy. I’m happy to report that we do have offshoots of new onions sprouting that will be planted soon. A tip for if you have left over onions.
Birthdays
This week we have birthday wishes going out to Kurtiss Tennant, Racheal Reynolds, Amanda Hibbs, Courtney Lambert, Christina Ammons, Kim Postlethwait, Evangeline Long, Fred Priester, Sebastian Pitek, and Bella Haymond. Also birthdays are being celebrated this month by Jerry Hornick, Deanna McElwain, Rita Jacobin, Monica Knight, Lois Suppa, Carla McCoy, and Hannah Howell.
Yesteryear
Easter is only 16 days away and in honor of this blessed day of new beginning, I thought I’d share a sampling of essays from children back in 1970 asking them “What Easter Means.” Over 80 1st-3rd graders from around W.Va. were asked to submit their essays which included answers ranging from the resurrection of Christ to hunting eggs and receiving new clothes and chocolate bunnies. Uncorrected excerpts: “Jesus died on Friday. That was a sad day.” ”I hunt for eggs. When I hunt I never fined one.” This gem might be my favorite: “Easter means company to me. Easter means candy to me. Easter means a stuffed rabbit to me. Easter means a stomach-acks to me.” How many of you would’ve answered “You visit your grandmother” as a child? “Easter is for girls to get little pink bonnitts and blue dresses.”
With all the time we have on our hands during social distancing, it would be appropriate to craft your own Easter bonnet. Ads for Easter in 1961 included fancy candy filled baskets, brimming over with rich, fresh, creamy candies beautifully dressed in polyethylene for 49 cents. Sounds appetizing and cheap! You can also purchase chocolate coated eggs with pure creamy centers blended with candied fruits and fresh crunch nuts. Each individually boxed in fruit and nut or coconut cream varieties for only 39 cents. Reminds me, it’s time for church egg sales. Yum! A “Chick Chick Egg Incubator” was a special at $2.94, allowing youngsters to hatch 1 or 2 eggs at a time and “witness the miracle of birth from egg to chick before your very own eyes.” Beats giving them the birds and bees talk.
Sympathy
Mrs. Margaret Capelety of Mannington’s obituary was published this week in our paper. I didn’t know her but like many of you I comb through the list of passings each day and read about the lives we’ve lost. Her picture was the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in a long time. I just love old photographs, especially those with such pretty colorization. She was absolutely gorgeous. Another beautiful soul left this Earth in the passing of Mrs. Ann Cook. She was a distant neighbor when we lived out on the farm on 2018 but we knew her family well and what a nice family she raised. I know she was truly proud of each and every one of them. Her son Randy was for many years the head of the Church of Christ here in Farmington alongside his wife Beth, and they raised two sons here as well. Matt, who has gone on to preach the good word like his father, and James. An impressive man passed away this week and leaves behind his own legacy with a distinguished military career and a beautiful family of his own. Commander Robert Gutz Thompson, United States Navy Retired, was the husband of 56 years to Janet Manchin Thompson. Bob son-in-law of the late John Manchin Sr. and Mary Manchin, as well as brother-in-law of U.S. Sen. Joe and Gayle Manchin, Dr. John Manchin, Paula and Manuel Llaneza, and Rock and Cindy Manchin. Finally, the NMHS Class of 1989 has lost a member. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia announced the sudden passing of Investigator Scott Carl. He was retired from the U.S. Army with 21 years of service to our country and had just been promoted to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, March 8, 2021. They will remember his for his infectious smile and as a mentor to many.
Contact Me
There’s talk that by April we will be open to the public, but for now, the best way to get a hold of me is via email at scummons@timeswv.com, phone 304-367-2527 or mail to P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26571. I appreciate everyone who takes the time to contact me and keeps up with the column. You’re the best! Until next week, stay safe out there.
