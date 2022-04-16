In our yard, at our house in early spring, a flower bursts onto the scene, and it always catches me off guard.
My wife, many years ago, before she even knew me, planted crocuses in the yard. She did it as a way to remember her grandmother, who loved the early bird of the spring plant world. And now I have grown to love them.
It’s a little amusing how they catch me off guard each year. I will be putting up the snow shovel, finding a place for the extra ice melt and I will walk back to the front of the house, and out of the still brown, slightly greening grass a yellow or blue crocus has sprung out of the soil to remind me “spring is coming!” And every time I see the first one, I smile.
I’m sure some of you are thinking “Frank you’re waxing a little romantic about a flower.” But I’m not. Because of that flower, like the door hanger that shows up on my front door knob each spring advertising some company that wants to cut my grass and guarantees it can be greener and somehow will make me happier if I pay them to do it is a reminder that the long cold days and nights of winter are coming to a close and spring and then summer are coming. And I think as human beings the crocus and the grass cutters are necessary “cheerleaders for the coming warmer weather!” And this past winter needs to go. And I needed the reminder it was over.
It all reminds me of how Fridays come along every week and jog my memory that I have a couple of days off soon. Or those eager beavers in my neighborhood that have already gotten their mowers out and in return made my lawn look a little shabby. It is all a reminder that warmer, better days are ahead. And with the winter we have had we can use some better days.
It’s also a reminder to us all that there are those in our community who have not had such an easy winter. Maybe they have lost a loved one. Maybe they have lost a job. Or maybe they have lost hope in what is ahead for them in their future, for whatever reason.
If you are in that situation. If you need to find a proverbial crocus to focus on because the coldness of the last few months or years has not been kind to you I encourage you to contact Family Services. They have folks who have training and experience to help you see the better days ahead.
It reminds me of the story of the guy walking down the street and he falls into a hole. The hole is deep and has steep slick walls.
A police officer walks by and the guy yells, “Officer can you help me?” And the officer writes out a ticket to him for residing in an unsafe residence and walks on. A priest walks by and the guy yells out, “Father, can you help me, I’m stuck down in this hole?” And the priest writes out a prayer and throws it down to him and walks on. Finally, the guy in the hole sees his friend walking by. He yells out “Hey, it’s me. Can you help me out of this hole?” His friend sees him. Waves his hand to signify he sees him and then his friend jumps down in the hole with him. The first guy says “What are you doing? Now we are both stuck down here.” His friend says, “Yeah, but I have been down here before and I know the way out!”
Call Family Services today at 304-366-4750. They are located at 1313 Locust Ave. No. 1, Fairmont. And they can help you locate your crocus.
