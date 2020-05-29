“When the day of Pentecost came, they were all together in one place” — Acts 2:1
This Sunday is Pentecost, often referred to as the “birthday of the church.” In the Greek language, the Jewish celebration called the Feast of Weeks was known as Pentecost (which literally means fiftieth) since it was celebrated 50 days after the Feast of Firstfruits, as prescribed in the Book of Leviticus.
The Feast of Weeks was being observed when the Holy Spirit appeared to the disciples, so when we read the Scripture that says, “When the day of Pentecost came,” we need to understand that at that point it’s referring to the Jewish feast. So Pentecost, as we know it today, occurred on the Jewish Pentecost, but the name “Pentecost” also fits the event we celebrate in the Christian church, the coming of the Holy Spirit, because it falls 50 days after Easter.
From that day, down through the centuries, the church has endured all kinds of trials —brought on by both internal and external forces. Those trials have often led to Christians questioning their loyalty to the church, even to questioning the fundamentals of their faith.
Something like this current pandemic, with its tragic and incomprehensible loss of life and with all the other stress-and-anxiety consequences it has caused, certainly might raise the unsettling specter of doubt in our hearts and minds. It might cause us to ask, as we so often do when misfortune comes, the age-old question, “Why?”
When a tornado hit Piedmont, Alabama on Palm Sunday, 1994, and struck the Goshen United Methodist Church, it killed 20 people, including six children. One of them was the four-year-old daughter of the church’s pastor, Rev. Kelly Clem.
A member of the congregation said at the time, “We are trained from birth not to question God. But why? Why a church? Why those little children? Why?”
In response to those who continued to ask why, Pastor Clem replied: “We do not know why. I don’t think ‘why?’ is the question right now. We just have to help each other through it.”
A plaque has been placed at the Goshen United Methodist Church. It reads: Sometimes God calms the storm. Sometimes God lets the storm rage and calms the child.
We definitely have some “Why?” questions about this pandemic. Why would God allow so much suffering? Why does the virus take so many lives? Why does it cause so much pain and physical damage even to survivors?
The answer to our “Why” questions is the same as that given by Pastor Clem after the tornado in Alabama: “We do not know why. I don’t think ‘why?’ is the question right now. We just have to help each other through it.”
And how do we do that? How do we help each other through this raging storm? By praying for one another, by staying in touch, by being sure our neighbors have the groceries and medications they need. And by looking out for everyone’s health. Follow the guidelines: Wash your hands, keep your distance, and for your own sake, for your neighbor’s sake, for God’s sake, wear a mask.
