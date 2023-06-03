Yesterday I had the honor to speak with 120 of West Virginia’s rising leaders from high schools across the state at the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar, hosted at Fairmont State University. If you are not familiar with the international organization and its leadership seminars that started in the late 1950s, HOBY promotes leadership skills and networking among high school 10th graders. It is an exciting opportunity that allows local and state leadership from a variety of areas to engage with students in order to gain understanding and take action, through compassion, to make a difference in society.
I was greeted by Andrew, a HOBY from Hedgesville High School, who said he volunteered to take a leadership opportunity by introducing me before his peers that day. In a brief 15 minutes, he asked questions about my career, interests, family, nickname, and what one lesson I learned about education in my life. My response, “No one can ever take it away from me.” I started with just that, a point in 1989, with a yearbook photo of the 10th grade me. [Insert a photo frame filled to the edge with teased hair, courtesy of Aqua Net, and a side picture of another student making a call from a payphone installed at the school. These were two shocking images to this group of students in a high school in 2023, but if you lived through the late 80s and early 90s in America, you get the pictures.]
Your Education: No one can ever take it away from you. With that in mind, I asked the students one simple question. What would you grade your school experience on a scale of 60% to 100%? Throughout the room, students shared 70%, 90%, 100%. When I asked the second question — What would the majority of your classmates grade their school experience on the same scale? — the percentages decreased dramatically to 80%, 60%, 40%. In a world where we are often asking, why?, that was precisely my next question. The answers offered from the future leaders ranged from support systems, mental health, grit, setting goals, mindset.
And, this took me to exactly what I learned as a HOBY in 1989 at the leadership seminar. The perception and reality of our situations are different, but it is the boast to empower student leaders to use volunteerism, integrity, excellence, diversity, and community partnerships fostered through HOBY that drives action through understanding and compassion. How do we gain understanding? Hold conversations? Listen?
So, during that brief hour, I did just that with 120 WV high school students. Let’s talk about the confidence in one of America’s oldest institutions. In 1973, 50 years ago, Gallup started asking adult Americans to rate their satisfaction with the quality of education students receive in grades Kindergarten through 12 in the U.S. annually. Fifty years ago, 58% of adult Americans were satisfied. Since the question was asked by Gallup, the confidence in K-12 has consistently remained around 40%. In 2022, it was 42%.
When you compare it to other America institutions on the same Gallup poll — medical system, television news, newspapers, military, police, church or organized religion, The Supreme Court, Congress, big business, the presidency — the percent of confidence is telling. I placed the results of the level of confidence in these American institutions, as surveyed by the Gallup poll from 2003, on the screen for reflection by the group of students:
Medical System 44%
Television News 35%
Newspapers 33%
Military 82%
Public Schools 40%
Police 61%
Church or Organized Religion 50%
The Supreme Court 47%
Congress 29%
Big Business 22%
The Presidency 55%
In thinking about those percentages, I asked the students to reflect upon causes for that rating. If you received a test back with that percent correct, how would you feel about your confidence in your performance?
In 1983, A Nation at Risk was released by the U.S. Department of Education, and policymakers subsequently became perhaps more heavily involved in public education than ever before in our nation’s history. I encouraged the future leaders to research what the level of confidence in all of those American institutions were for any given year in relation to public education.
If we don’t score well on that level of confidence test, how do we reflect upon our performance to do better? So, I did precisely what few have or taken the opportunity to do. I asked: What are the 3 biggest issues facing YOUR school? Who asks you what YOU think? If no one asks YOU what YOU think, what leadership opportunity are YOU taking to have that conversation with those who make decisions?
In the 1990s, a year after I sat in their seat as a HOBY at Jackson’s Mill, research tells us that the following issues existed nationwide in public education:
Violence, Low Test Scores on Standardized Tests, Run-down School Buildings, Exploration of Homeschooling, Charter Schools and School Vouchers.
Prompting students to reflect about their opportunity to seize leadership, I turn to the old adage, “I’d rather see a sermon that hear a sermon any day.” I reminded them that the world, increasingly apparent with the popularity of social media in the recent decade, is filled with those who will pose complaints and be “problem finders,” but who are the “problem solvers”? I asked the room: How is your school addressing the 3 biggest issues facing YOUR school?
In the 1990’s, research will tell us that educational advancements to address issues included:
Establishment of multimedia centers, broadband networks, instruction via electronic means, Teachers having a larger role in school management, Establishment of stricter requirements for graduation, Emergence of standards-based education, Requirements for higher expectations of teachers with additional tests of competency to secure licensure.
Release of No Child Left Behind in the 2000s
Did these advancements work? I turned back to the reasons given by those surveyed by Gallup in August 2002 when they were asked to provide reasons they lacked confidence in K-12 education. I flashed Gallup’s results up on the screen and asked the 120 HOBYs, what sticks out at you? Their responses, from a student perspective, as they were shouted out:
Political agendas being taught 10%, Students not learning life skills 9%, Lack of funding, resources 6%, Lack of care, empathy, attention, support for students 6%, Poor/Outdated curriculum 15%, Not enough quality teachers/underqualified 4%
From their “boots on the ground” perspective of 9-12 education in a modern day high school in W.Va., I asked what are the three biggest challenges in education? I listened. Then, I showed them what research tells us the challenges are today in K-12 education:
Government Funding of Schools, School Safety, Discipline Policies, Technology in Education, Bans on Teaching Topics, Increasing Calls for Parental Control Over What Students Learn, Addressing Chronic Staffing Shortages, Expanding Protections of Title IX, Teaching About Climate Change.
From my perspective of a modern day school leader, I shared what I have experienced as the top issues facing students in Marion County:
Instructional Recovery from Pandemic, Funding for Staff, Metal Health Supports: Increase in Student Depression and Anxiety Regardless of Socio-Economic Status, School Safety, Effects of Generational Abuse and Addiction, Expanding Programming to Include Career Technical Education and STEAM, Staffing Shortages in Math, Science, Special Education.
It was a brief conversation with a diverse group of students, and I left them with the thought that if in 50 years the level of confidence in public education remains stagnant or low, much like many other American institutions when surveyed by Gallup annually, what can WE do?
Intent on urging them to reflect, I finished with a reminder of the mission of HOBY: “Empower individuals to make a positive difference within our global society, through understanding and action, based on effective and compassionate leadership.” Reiterating the core beliefs established decades ago by actor Hugh O’Brien — volunteerism, integrity, excellence, diversity, and community partnerships, I wanted them to take away from that hour-long conversation an opportunity to become a change agent. Believing that we are placed in a moment for a reason or intention, I charged them with the same questions I think often myself, Why me? Why you? Why now?
