Just two weeks ago, we welcomed 7,304 students back to Marion County Schools for the 2022-23 school year. Prior to the contagious positive energy and enthusiasm on schools’ Opening Days for 2022-23, staff members attended opening meetings where they were reminded of the profound impact they have on students’ lives. They were also presented with the underlying question, what is your WHY?
It is a concept that comes from well-known author, optimist, and speaker on leadership, Simon Sinek, as well as a practice conveyed in the book “I Wish My Teacher Knew: How One Question Can Change Everything For Our Kids” by Kyle Schwartz. With this principle in mind, Marion County Schools brought in William Martinez, an advocate for the teaching profession because his life and entire school experience was profoundly changed by a choir teacher who had a “five-minute conversation” with him in middle school.
Martinez, a motivational speaker now, was a CODA, child of a deaf adult, and he felt a disconnect to his peers and society because he lived in a “silent” household, devoid of music, television, movies and conversations. In addition, he moved around a lot, which further increased his isolation and disconnect with school. He attributes his success in life to Mrs. Norma Freeman, a teacher, for offering him patience, encouragement, praise, and a way to share his “voice” with his mother during a school choir performance.
In his first trip ever to visit our fine State of West Virginia, Martinez presented “Signing the Song: Power of Belonging,” to Marion County Schools teachers, nurses, counselors, and administrators. Using American Sign Language, paired with song, Martinez illustrated to those in attendance how profoundly they can change the course of a student’s life by getting to know a student like Mrs. Norma Freeman did for him so many years ago.
And, if you look, there are examples of Martinez’s message throughout Marion County Schools.
Perhaps as powerful, before the talented singer and actor Martinez spoke that day, nine students from throughout the district were asked just that very question, “what does Marion County Schools mean to you?” The day before the event, I reached out to nine students and had a brief conversation with them over the phone, asking them if I would pose that question to them the next day, in front of the county’s employees, how would they respond? I didn’t allow them to answer then.
A wise mentor once told me years ago, when advising that a lot of people say things, but the profound impact is in what we do. He said, “I’d rather see a sermon than hear one any day.” As each of those students from throughout the county, ranging in age, background, gender, and race, from second grade to recent alumni of Marion County Schools, talked about the impact of a specific teacher, counselor, Career Technical Education or Fine Arts programs had on them, it was clear that we were seeing the results of the powerful impact of public education in their lives.
With the remaining days of summer break and an early morning wake up on their agenda for that day, all of the students showed up, some with a sheet of notebook paper, an index card, notes on their smartphone, or straight from the heart. Each shared a compelling story of how someone never gave up on them as they were frustrated in reading or math, inspired them to find a hidden talent, took the time to encourage them to explore a new interest in agriculture, made them feel safe and face their fears, helped them through a difficult time of moving into a new school, pushed them to be better, or never gave up on them despite their own behaviors, failures, and resistance to help. What a great way to kick off 2022-23 in seeing a small glimpse of the faces and voices of students of Marion County Schools to remind us all of what our experts do and say on a daily basis. They are our sermon.
And, it was also a reminder, as the author Schwartz says, that “building a community in a classroom” has a profound effect. There are always times in life when we reflect, “I wish I had known that” because perhaps we would have reacted or approached something differently.
In her book, Schwartz reminds us of steps she took in her own third grade classroom to become more aware of and reflect upon the impact of issues that students cannot control, but ones that affect the learning of so many: poverty, family structures, homelessness, death, trauma, mental health struggles, mobility.
Research tells us that the strongest determinant of student success is the teacher. The second strongest determinant is the principal. In a nation that faces at least 36,000 teacher shortages today, this is a big ask of an already overburdened and increasingly underappreciated profession. It is a profession that has been asked repeatedly to remind students and society on a daily basis that our mindsets cannot be “fixed.”
“With a growth mindset, students see the possibility of change and their ability to improve,” writes Schwartz, in echoing the research of Carol Dweck over the past decade. Intelligence, circumstances, and performance are not “fixed.” We all can grow. The book is one that reminds students — and us all — that strong relationships with students and collaborations with outsides agencies and supports have a profound effect on student achievement.
Schwartz writes, “No significant learning occurs without a significant relationship. If my students are to meet every inch of their academic potential, I must understand the barriers to education that exist for them.” The teacher asked her students, as an anonymous icebreaker one school year, to finish the sentence on an index card: “I wish my teacher knew…” Teachers across the nation honed in on the practice, using index cards and post it notes for student responses or becoming, themselves vulnerable and writing a letter to their class about their own fears and wishes. The responses from students were inspiring, heartbreaking, and real. Schwartz posted these genuinely personal and extraordinary facts on her website and subsequently a book.
The movement incited by Schwartz’s actions has inspired many across the nation and internationally to create relationships and view their role as teachers as a partner with parents and families, who we know are often students’ “first and most influential ‘teachers’ outside of the classroom.” I’ve found time and time again and remarked publicly that “schools cannot do it alone.” The West Coast resident Martinez told a similar personal story as a testament to his own teacher who struck up a five-minute conversation with him that reaped decades of influence in his life. As I have found myself in the Student Summits and on that first day back for employees in the 2022-23 school year, students will take the opportunity to tell you what they think — if you just take the time to ask.
