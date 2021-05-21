Then Peter came and said to him, “Lord, if another member of the church sins against me, how often should I forgive: As many as seven times?” Jesus said to him, “Not seven times, but, I tell you, seventy-seven times.” (Matthew 18:21-22)
Years ago, while I was in the throes of yet another attempt to take off some of my excess poundage, I went on a job interview that included some unusual, psychological-type questions. One was, “If you had the power to do something that is in fact impossible, what would you choose to do?” I said the very first thing that came to my mind: “Oh, I’d make it so I could eat everything I wanted without gaining any weight.” The interviewer raised her eyebrows but didn’t reply and just went on with the next question. I had obviously messed up.
When the interview was over, figuring I had nothing to lose, I asked her what kind of responses people usually gave. “Oh,” she said, “they say they’d find a cure for cancer, feed all the world’s hungry, stop wars — you know, that kind of thing.” Realizing my answer had sounded terribly selfish, I asked, “I don’t suppose I could have what the kids call a do-over on that one, could I?” “No,” was her curt response. (Surprisingly, I got the job anyway.)
I’ve considered that question many times since it was first posed to me. What would I do if I possessed some kind of supernatural force that I could bring to bear on this mortal life?
Over time, I’ve come to think that I’d leave the medical cures and world peace to someone else, and I’d institute not a do-over rule but an undo button for grown-ups, like the one on the computer that changes things back to the way they were before you made the mistake. Then if we’d say or do something hurtful, we could do more than just offer an apology that might help the offended party feel better but wouldn’t take away the pain he or she had already felt.
We could actually go back in time and make it so that our thoughtless remark, angry comment, or cruel action never happened, never caused someone to experience a sadness that we didn’t intend or even pain that we had deliberately inflicted. That’s what I’d ask for now, after having seen the awful hurt we cause one another and then regret it, with no way to really undo what we’ve done.
Well, that kind of power isn’t mine, and it never will be. I can’t “take it back” when I harm someone else, because time moves forward, never backward, which means there’s no possibility of undoing anything. So my only choice is to exercise extreme caution before speaking or taking action.
Will my words or deeds hurt someone? Will I be sorry for what I’ve done in a few days, or months, or years? Christian forgiveness is a wonderful thing, but how much more wonderful it would be if I’d just speak and act wisely and compassionately enough to avoid needing it at all.
