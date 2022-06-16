Good morning Mannington!
It is raining again this morning and it is no fun to be outside if you have to go out. I really am thinking that there maybe some flooding in some very low areas. I hope everyone is enjoying summer, even though it really isn’t here just yet. Not for a week by the calendar. Then there is a problem. The days will start to get shorter and by the first of August you will notice that it is dark before you are ready. So goes the seasons. The weather folks are calling for some very hot weather during this week, so please be careful and watch out for those who may not have air conditioning. They may need to be taken to a cooling shelter. So, watch out for each other and stay safe.
Winter Garden Park Event
One of the first events of the summer to be held at “Winter Garden Park” on Water Street in Mannington will be June 18 as 6 p.m. Mannington native William Matheny is looking forward to performing in his hometown. The evening will begin with The Fridley Brothers as special guests opening the show. This is a free event, and it is hoped that this is just the beginning of several events that will be coming to the community.
“William Matheny may be the best songwriter working, and is at a minimum the best songwriter you might have never heard of.” For those who do not know this young man, in 2018 his standout single “Christian Name,” maybe one you heard and didn’t put a name to it. So, if you look you will find his songs and you just might enjoy them.
“And while he might not always want to talk about it, West Virginia is a central character in Matheny’s songs. The dirty snow falling on the Coffindaffer crosses, the Moundsville guards, the doomed shout-outs to Stoney Cooper, the unhappily married lovers at the Elks Lodge and the tapes from Go-Mart melting on the dashboard all enforce the notion that the man can travel wide and far from Mannington, but Mannington never leaves the man.” (from information by Elizabeth Nelson)
You may not know the name of this young man from Mannington, but plan to attend this event and enjoy the evening along with family and friends and make some new friends. If you attend you are showing your support for those who plan these events to have something happening in Mannington. Folks work had to plan these events, let’s show them we appreciate their hard work.
Bring a lawn chair and just enjoy an evening of music and entertainment.
Vacation Bible School
Come learn about God June 20-24, 6-8 p.m. at Llewellyn Baptist Church. The Theme: Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory. There will be classes for all ages. There will be crafts, games, singing and refreshments each night. Friday night we will have a wiener roast with smores. If you need a ride please call ahead. Llewellyn Baptist Church is located on the right, a h alf mile up Flat Run Road off Route 250 North of Mannington. (white church on the right) For more information call Beverly at 304-641-1482.
Farmers Market
The Mannington Woman’s Club Farmers Market will be open each Saturday during the summer. Set up begins at 8 a.m. and the Market will open for business at 9 a.m. until noon. The market is set up in Trader’s Alley, behind the Elks Lodge building. There might be a good selection of fruits, spring vegetables, baked goods, eggs, crafts, homemade soaps and lotions, handmade wooden items, garden or flower plants and more. If you are interested or have questions, contact Lora at 304-634-0942. Folks, stop by and support these vendors and also the Woman’s Club as they plan the event each year. They try to keep events happening for our town. Thank you to these ladies for doing all of the planning and work.
Mannington Fire Department celebration
On June 25, the department is celebrating 130 years of operation and caring for Mannington and the surrounding area. They are here to help us from the smallest need to the largest and saving lives.
This will be a day of fun for the entire family. A day of food, fun and entertainment. The plans for the day begin with a parade of fire trucks at noon from Blackshere Elementary School on Main Street, to Market and Buffalo Streets to the Fairgrounds and will park by the stage. Then the events at Hough Park will begin. There will be fun and games for everyone, food trucks with your favorite foods to purchase and craft vendors with many items for sale. This is a day to bring the youngsters who like fire trucks to see how these big trucks really work, also the adults that are still kids at heart and like fire trucks. There will also be food trucks, and many vendors to check out during the day. The firemen will also be doing demonstrations and battles. So, bring a lawn chair and plan to watch the firemen’s water games, Bucket Brigade and the Extraction Tools challenge games. Think about carrying an egg with the jaws of life. Admission and games are free and they just want to celebrate this anniversary and have an event for the community. This event gets under way at 11 a.m. with the lineup of trucks for the fireman’s parade at Blackshere Elementary beginning at noon and will run until 6 p.m. Come celebrate with them but also tell them how much we appreciate what they do for our community. Some folks are going to get wet!
Some of the items that vendors will have for sale will be wreaths, jewelry, wooden handmade items, candles, homemade products, furniture, signs, crafts and more. Food trucks that are planning to attend are Uncle Vic’s Kickin chicken, Nanny’s Ice Cream, Heavenly Hoagies, Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church with fried dough and someone will be selling hot dogs.
Library Notes
Small Fry: Whales & Dolphins (Ages 3-5) Ms. Julie will talk about Whales and Dolphins, the mammals of the ocean! We will learn how dolphins and whales communicate by performing experiments with sounds underwater! We will learn how these ocean animals stay warm in the cold water and how they breath. We will be painting and make a fun dolphin origami bookmark for you to take home on Wednesday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m.
Small Fry: Shark Tales! (ages 3-5) Join Mr. Cox as he dives into this Shark’tacular class! We will explore the deep blue sea with live sea specimens, fun shark stories, games and activities. This program is sure to be something you can sink your teeth into on Wednesday, June 29 at 1:30 a.m.
Starfish: Sea Turtle Rescue (ages 6-11) For more than 100 million years, sea turtles have traveled the oceans, however, their survival is now threatened! Join Ms. Megan to learn about sea turtles, how they live, what they eat, and how we can protect them. We will do an experiment to show how plastic in our oceans harm hungry sea turtles, and we will make a glowing jellyfish (the favorite food of the sea turtle) that will light up your room at night on Wednesday, Jun 29 at 10:30 a.m.
Sea Turtles: Layers of the Ocean Soap Making (Ages 12 -18) During this program, Ms. Liz will help you create a beautiful bar of soap that shows the layers of the ocean on Monday, June 27 at 4:00 p.m. We will be working with melt-and-pour soap, so be prepared to use caution as it will be quite hot while we create our soaps. This program is intended for tweens and teens, ages 12-18. All supplies are provided.
Cover2Cover Book Club, will discuss Don’t ‘Em You’re Cold (Adult) “Don’t Tell’Em You’re Cold: A Memoir of Poverty and Resilience” is an uplifting story of survival from abject poverty, set in the hills and coal camps of southern West Virginia. Katherine Manley and her family faced extreme challenges and struggles with ingenuity with traditional Appalachian stoicism. Join the discussion on Thursday, Jun 16 at 1:00 p.m.
This information was taken from the June Newsletter of the Marion County Public Library. If you are interested in any of these programs or classes, please call the Mannington Public Library at 304-986-2803 to register or for more information. They need to know the number of folks who are wishing to take part to have enough supplies and there may be limited space.
Bridge dedication
The West Virginia Legislature recently approved a resolution to name a Mannington Bridge in honor of five Toothman brothers who served during WWII.
One of those five brothers was my father, Lawrence R. Toothman. There were nine Toothman brothers in all and the family lived in the Whetstone area of Mannington. The three youngest were too young to serve, and one brother had a large family to support and therefore remained home.
The five brothers who served during WWII and who all came home alive were Hubert Earl Toothman, 1910-1972; Rupert Clyde Toothman, 1912-1986; Harold Herman (Hem) Toothman 1916-1987; Osborne Dale (Hod) Toothman, 1921-2016; and Lawrence Reid (Larry) Toothman, 1923-1984.
The dedication of the bridge is planned for Noon on July 8 when several surviving family members will be on hand to talk about their father’s or grandfather’s service.
The West Virginia State Legislature approved the resolution to name the bridge in the Toothman brothers’ honor, with much thank to Delegates Guy Ward and Joey Garcia, as well as Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth. The project was spearheaded by Dennis Toothman, the son of Sherwin Toothman, one of the nine brothers. The youngest and only surviving brother of the nine, Edwin Toothman, will also be on hand at the bridge dedication.
A bronze plaque will be installed on the bridge with the names and service information of the five brothers. The plaque will be installed alongside the official highway sign, which was installed June 2. State and local officials will be at the dedication and the public is invited to share in the joy of this special honor. A celebration is planned for after the ceremony.
The day of the bridge dedication coincides with the Mannington High School reunion so family members who are traveling for the dedication may also visit with old schoolmates. The dedication will take place one block from the bridge at Winter Garden Park (across the street from the Mannington Post Office) to avoid any pedestrian mishaps on the bridge itself.
The Mannington High School reunion is set to begin at 2 p.m. at Winter Garden Park, just after the bridge dedication.
Quarter Yard Sale
The McCurdysville Community Building Organization will be holding a “Quarter Yard Sale” on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most everything is 25 cents. Building is full of items. Tables for rent for $5.00 each. Quarter sale excludes food/snacks. Proceeds benefit McCurdysville Community Building. For further details call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Thinking of Others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know about events that are happening.
