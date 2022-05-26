Good morning Mannington!
One of events spring is over and it seems that the BBQ events were a great success. There was competition and a lot of good food and entertainment. So glad that there was such a good turnout and lots of fun. There are more events planned for the summer but some are not finalized just yet. Planning folks and committees in the area are trying to have events so folks may not have to travel so far for fun and entertainment. Events may not be big, but there may be several during the summer. Don’t forget that you could have dinner in the park, just clean up any trash and take it with you. This would even be a great place to hold a family or group outing.
We had a few days of summer heat, so please, be careful if you are outside, take care of yourself. Remember to check on elderly neighbors when it is very warm. They may not have a way to help themselves stay cool. Hope everyone has a great week, take care of each other and stay safe.
Farmers Market
The Mannington Woman’s Club Farmers Market is open for the summer. Set up begins at 8 a.m. and the Market will open for business at 9 a.m. until noon. The market is set up in Trader’s Alley, behind the Elks Lodge building. I have heard that the Kettle Corn folks will return. There might be a good selection of fruits, spring vegetables, baked goods, eggs, crafts, homemade soaps and lotions, handmade wooden items, garden or flower plants and more. If you have questions, contact Lora at 304-634-0942. Folks, stop by Trader’s Ally and support these vendors and also the Woman’s Club as they plan the event each year. They try to keep events happening for our town. Thank you to these ladies for doing all of the planning and work.
Sandwiches and hot dogs
The Mannington Fire Department plans to be at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 28, with sandwiches and hot dogs for sale. You might want to get there early as they usually sell out quickly. We need to support this group as they have some big projects planned and they will need a lot of support.
Celebration of life
Herbert “Jerry” Wetzel, of Mannington, died Nov. 18, 2021. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 29 from Noon-4 p.m. at the North Marion Senior Citizen Center Pavilion in Mannington. A brief remembrance service will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Winter Garden Park Event
One of the first events of the summer to be held at “Winter Garden Park” on Water Street in Mannington. On June 18 at 6 p.m., Mannington native William Matheny is looking forward to performing in his hometown. The evening will begin with The Fridley Brothers as special guests opening the show. This is another free event, that will bring community events to Mannington. Bring a lawn chair and just enjoy an evening of music and entertainment.
Mannington Fire Department celebration
Mark your calendar for June 25 and come to Hough Park to help the Mannington Fire Department celebrate 130 years of operation and caring for Mannington and the surrounding area. They are here to help us from the smallest need to the largest and saving lives.
This will be a day of fun for the entire family. A day of food, fun and entertainment. The plans for the day begin with a parade of fire trucks at noon from Blackshere Elementary on Main Street, to Market and Buffalo Streets to the fairgrounds. There will be games, food trucks and craft vendors. This could be a day for youngsters and adults who like fire trucks to see how these big trucks really work. The firemen will also be doing demonstrations and battles. So, bring a lawn chair and plan to watch the firemen’s water games, Bucket Brigade and the Extraction Tools challenge games. Think about carrying an egg with the jaws of life. Admission and games are free and they just want to celebrate this anniversary and have a free event for the community. Celebrate with them but also tell them how much we appreciate what they do for our community.
Father’s Day raffle
The Mannington Fire Department had a very successful Mother’s Day Raffle and now they have one planned for Father’s Day. They are selling raffle tickets for Father’s Day drawing of $300 gift card to Bass Pro Shop. Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased from any fire department member or any auxiliary member.
2022 Fair Dates
The dates for the 2022 Mannington District Fair will be Aug. 8-13. The fair begins Aug. 8 with the annual parade and grand opening. There will be entertainment each evening, some on stage and others in the arena. So, plan to attend it is always a time for family and reunions. Mark your calendar and more information will be coming soon.
Fairview Community Yard Sale
Saturday, June 11, Fairview Community Yard Sale is just around the corner. Get those closets, attics, basements, garages cleaned out. One person’s junk is another person’s treasure! Free setups in the town park or call the town hall at 304-449-1642 to have your location put on a town map.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
