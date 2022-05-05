Good morning Mannington!
This weekend will be busy in Mannington, with the canoe race and the Citywide Yard Sale. Come downtown have breakfast, watch the canoe race and check out yard sales. I saw on Facebook that ice cream time at the Back Porch is only a few days away. There is really a lot going on this month and there are events planned for each month during the summer. These may not be all big events but it is something to attend and not have to drive a long distance.
There are events planned for Winter Garden Park on Water Street, the BBQ Event, Farmers Market, The Mannington Fire Department Anniversary Celebration in June. They have food trucks, and vendors, coming, fire department demonstrations, and more. Many of these events are still works in progress and there will be much more information at a later date. There are plans for the Alumni Reunion for July, which so many will look forward to seeing friends. The events for the Annual Mannington District Fair are being finalized for Aug. 8-13. We have some very great folks in Mannington that are trying to have entertainment for all of us to attend. We won’t have the pool again this year but look forward to the summer of 2023! We need to always say thank you to these committees and organizations who work to improve Mannington.
I hope everyone has a great week. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, and also to those who are like mothers to someone else. These are all very special folks and we need to remember them. Should you be looking for flowers for mothers, Mannington has places to shop. Remember to think of others, watch out for each other this week and stay safe.
Indoor yard sale
The Altar and Rosary Society of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will host a Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m.-until. They will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. consisting of hot dogs, nachos and cheese, baked beans and small bags of cookies. Hot dogs will be $1.50 or 12 for $12. This sale will be held in the Parish Hall and you may eat in or carry out. Stop by for lunch while you are “Yard Saleing” and check the items they have for sale. This yard sale is held on the day of the City Wide Yard Sale.
Fire Department yard sale
Another way to benefit the Fire Department, stop by their yard sale at the station in Homewood. They have a wide variety and you just might find items you can use. They will have the same hours as the citywide yard sale. Again, they help us, we need to give back.
Joel McCann Memorial Canoe Race
It is almost the day of the Annul Joel McCann Canoe Race. Get out the canoes and kayaks and head to Hough Park Saturday, morning May 7 and register to paddle down the mighty Buffalo Creek to Farmington. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the first canoe will go in the water at 9 a.m.
The categories are Kayak (16 and over), Kayak (15 and under), double Canoe (adult/adult), (adult/ youth), (Youth,/Youth). If anyone is interested in helping, volunteers are always welcome. The race will finish in Farmington and awards will be presented and food will be available following the race at the Farmington Fire Department Hall. Remember that life jackets and whistles are required before the race begins. The flood date will be Saturday, May 14. Even if you are not taking part in the race come out to cheer on all participants. Not racing, would you want to give them at $10 donation just the same?
Citywide yard sale
The Citywide Yard Sale, sponsored by Mannington Main Street is this Saturday, May 7. Contact Main Street with your address, so that you can be listed on their site and those “yard saleing” can find you. Several have already been listed.
Ber Teas
Check Ber Teas on Saturday morning. Not had tea at this little tea room? While out yard saleing, stop in for a break. They are located on Clarksburg Street and they plan to open early. They are also having some specials for those who are frequent tea drinkers and for those who are just visiting for the first time. They also have sweet items.
Clean-Up Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Clean-Up Day on Saturday, May 14. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St., close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. Residents can get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Mannington residents must show their water receipt to prove residency to use the dumpsters. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters.
Whetstone Cemetery
We are mowing lawns and doing spring clean-up. This is also happening in many of our small cemeteries around the area. One that is always well kept is the Whetstone Cemetery. If you have loved one buried there, would you consider helping with the cost of the upkeep and mowing? As everyone knows, costs are higher this summer and it will cost more to maintain these cemeteries for the summer. If you would like to make a donation to the up-keep of the Whetstone Cemetery please send your donation to Mike Hays, 204 Marshall Street, Mannington, WV 26582. Your help is greatly appreciated.
Farmers Market
The Mannington Woman’s Club Farmers Market will open for the summer on Saturday, May 21. Set up begins at 8 a.m. and the Market will open for business from 9 a.m. until noon. The market is set up in Trader’s Alley, behind the Elks Lodge building. This is the spring surprise event. You do not know what folks will have for sale. There might be a good selection of fruit, spring vegetables, baked goods, eggs, crafts, homemade soaps and lotions, handmade wooden items, garden or flower plants and more. If you are interested you may come at 8 a.m. to set up or if you have questions, please contact Lora at 304-634-0942. Folks, put this date on your calendar, support these vendors and also the Women’s Club as they plan the event each year.
BBQ Cookoff
Mannington Main Street will once again be sponsoring a BBQ Cookoff, the Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown. This event will be held May 20-22 at Hough Park and the Mannington District Fair Ground. There will be three days of food, fun and entertainment for the whole family. The family-oriented weekend will consist of barbecue competition, tasting and people’s choice. Activities are planned for the weekend: pageants for babies to age 21 years, entertainment and kids activities as well as food and craft vendors. So, mark your calendars for the dates and plan to attend a spring event in Mannington. The organizers seem to have a good list of activities and entertainment. It seems that there are more vendors and participants signing up every day. There will be more information as time draws near for the event.
Book Sale
The Friends Book Sale is open if you are interested in getting some slightly-used book at a very good price, and help this great organization. The money that is made at the book sale, benefits the Mannington Public Library. It is time to clean your bookshelves. They are accepting donations of your slightly used and no longer needed books. While you are dropping off your books, check what others have donated, you just might find several that you would like to read. These new reads can be found each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the 1st Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to Noon. Either donating or purchasing books, benefits the Library.
Library Notes
Free Comic Book Day: Join us at the Library as we celebrate with free comic books from your favorites, including Marvel and DC. This year, from the depths of Atlantis, Aquaman visits the library! Join us for this fun filled day with a scavenger hunt, photos, free comics, coloring fun and more on Saturday, May 7. Aquaman will be at the Mannington Public Library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to meet all of his friends and pose for photos!
Crafty Kids’ Club: It is May and flowers are blooming! Come and make your own flowers out of spoons and paint on Tuesday, May 17 at 30 p.m. recommended for ages 8 and up. All materials provided by the Mannington Public Library.
Novel Ideas: Teen Group: End of the year bash! Come celebrate the end of the school year! We will enjoy ice cream sundaes, music and more.. along with creating a tie-dye T-shirt to wear all summer. Please bring your old white T-shirt that we will make into a colorful new shirt! This is our last Novel Ideas gathering until the next school year.
Carol’s Crafty Creations: Hand Painted Coaster (Adult): This month we will be making hand-painted wood slice coasters!
Cover2Cover Book Club: No Certain Rest (Adult): On a ridge overlooking Burnside Bridge – the focus of the Battle of Antietam – souvenir hunters find the unmarked grave an unknown Union officer. Don Spaniel, an archeologist in the National Park Service, is called into examine the remains. He soon discovers that the office was murdered and that his identification disk could not possibly belong to him, since its rightful owner is buried elsewhere. So, who was this officer? Where did he come from? And why was he killed? Pick up a copy of No Certain Rest by Jim Lehrer and register to join us to discuss the book on Thursday, May 19 at 1 p.m. Participants must register to attend.
This information from the newsletter from the Marion County Public Library. If there are sessions that you are interested in attending, please check to see if registration is required. They need to know many will be attending to provide materials and seating may be limited.
Historical Society meets
The first public meeting in two years of the West Augusta Historical Society will be held on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Round Barn. All members are encouraged to attend and visitors are welcome. This would be a good time to attend and find out what will be happening, how they need volunteers and give you some ideas if you would like to join and help. Dues for members are $10 per year. If these two museums are to remain open and the artifacts and history housed in them are to be preserved, we need new folks to step forward to help and learn.
Alumni reunion
The Mannington Alumni Reunion is planned for July 8-9 at Hough Park. The annual wiener roast will kick of the weekend on Friday evening at Hough Park, with lots of visiting and renewing of friendships. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Classes will meet and visit during the day and there will be a session in the evening. There will be more details at a later date.
If you do not receive a letter within the next two weeks concerning the reunion, please contact your class secretary to them know you are planning to attend. The cost is $25 per person. If you have questions or you do not know the name of your class secretary, please contact Margie at 304-986-1546 or Patty at 304-986-3039.
They are in need of volunteers and planners so please step up and help these folks with this event. It has not been held for a while and it will be great to get together again. Remember folks, that the Mannington Pool will not yet be available for use due to the renovations that are taking place. For those who will be visiting for this event, would you consider making a small donation to the renovation project?
Fairview yard sale
The date has been set. You still have time to clear closets, drawers and garages, Yes it is time to mark your calendar for the 2022 Fairview City Wide Yard Sale. The date is June 11, so start thinking about the things that are good but you no longer need or want them.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
