Saturday September 24, 2022, was one of my most important and favorite days I have experienced to date in my professional career.
That special date was the first partnered North Central WV Girls In Aviation Day. I hope you heard a bit about that day, because of the wonderful media coverage from partners like the Times WV. This first Girls In Aviation Day was a monumental success for a host of reasons.
First, every single aviation partner including companies, K-12 and higher education, our CKB Airport, and others stepped up and participated with an activity, a give-away, or by volunteering. Then, on the day of the event, at 10 a.m., children and parents started pouring in and stayed for hours! I stood at the registration table greeting everyone with such intrinsic gratitude, and I will admit, weeping tears of joy at the amount of people that attended. It was a day that my mind and my heart were full and I realized that I have a mission to fulfill.
An event such as Girls In Aviation Day is one important piece of a much bigger and long-standing issue – how do we get more women and girls into aviation and why aren’t they there now? And how do all of us have an opportunity to make this a reality?
Getting more females into aviation isn’t a cause I am interested in promoting because I happen to be a woman working in this industry. Four years ago, Congress established the 30-member Women In Aviation Advisory Board in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 to address the long-standing gender gap in the aviation workforce. In May 2020, I was notified that I was selected to be one of the 30 women to serve on that board.
Our objective was to develop and provide independent recommendations, strategies, and long-term solutions to the Federal Aviation Administration to take a deep look at the industry, identify barriers to recruiting and retaining women, and make recommendations for change. On March 28, 2022, the Advisory Board submitted its final report outlining a comprehensive plan to the FAA Administrator and Congress titled “Breaking Barriers For Women In Aviation: Flight Plan for the Future.”
In looking at the general workforce of today, people may see that participation of women has increased in various industry sectors. However, the harsh reality is, the percentage of women in the aviation industry hasn’t changed much at all. For example, only 4.6 percent of air transport pilots, 3 percent of aviation CEOs, and last but not least, only 2.6 percent of aviation maintenance technicians are women.
In this north central area, the aviation industry contributes more than $1.1 billion annually to the economic impact of the WV economy. One important aspect of this impact is that the majority of employers at our North Central WV Airport are in the MRO, or Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul sector, and rely on employing FAA-certified aviation maintenance technicians. These world-renown aerospace employers are constantly facing an uphill battle to find these niche highly-trained AMTs to fill new job growth and to backfill retirements. So, a statistic showing that less than 3% of all Aviation Maintenance Technicians are women, is evidence that industry is continuing to draw its employees largely from only half of the potentially qualified population. And that is why Congress, and the author of this article, want to champion this mission.
After the WIAAB turned in our report to Congress, I had a moment pondering, how am I, one woman running a small economic development nonprofit in Almost Heaven WV, going to be part of the change I want to see in Aviation and Aerospace? After contemplation and dialogue with colleagues, I realize that I am going to champion this cause from a grassroots level, one girl/woman/female at a time; one moment at a time; and take advantage of every partner that steps into my life to help with this mission.
Even though the task seems daunting, we can read the WIAAB Report and see that the data and the numbers are dire. To make the necessary changes that need to happen within the culture of the aviation of yesterday, we need to partner together for long-term solutions to redesign old systems and break down barriers. Our WV community of parents, counselors, teachers, industry, and other advocates will continue to work together to learn what tools are within our reach and how to approach discussing aviation and finding experiences to set students and interested adults up for success.
All of us have opportunities in this small state to find mentors and create communities of support so that those of us in the WV aviation industry sector can be part of the change we need to see in this niche world of aviation. This is critically important if we are ever going to fill the workforce challenges we continue to face as we desperately continue to recruit aviation mechanics, pilots, and engineers. The last FAA Administrator, Steve Dickson said it best “A diverse workforce is best equipped for the job of ensuring the safety of an increasingly complex aerospace world. The last thing we at the FAA can afford is groupthink. Diversity makes us stronger. Women are essential to the continued safety, innovation, and success of this industry.” I encourage all of you to read the WIAAB report, which can be found here.
