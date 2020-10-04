We are moving through our first month of school re-entry. Our school professional and service personnel have been diligently implementing practices aligned with COVID-19 protocols. We applaud school staff and families for being open to learning and adhering to safety practices that help keep our schools and communities safer.
Our students have been wearing face coverings, learning how to travel hallways and orient themselves to the various social distancing guidelines and seating arrangements across their school environments. The combination of the Blended Model and Distance Learning is helping to keep the cohorts small, which helps with contact tracing and containing the virus.
We continue to communicate regularly with the Marion County Health Department. This plan has been customized to address our specific school re-entry scenarios. It reflects the coordinated efforts of public health actions and school system actions to meet the goals of safety and mitigating the spread of COVID- 19. The Marion County Health Department School Outbreak Response Plan reflects four primary goals.
1.) Limit the spread of COVID 19 in schools and communities. 2.) Establish a socially conscious safe learning environment in the school system during the COVID 19 Pandemic. 3.) Promote actions that mitigate the spread of COVID 19 in schools and communities; and 4.) Identify and investigate cases and contacts of COVID 19 quickly and efficiently to establish disease intervention actions.
Our school nurses have been strictly following the W.Va. School Nurses protocol under the strong leadership of our head nurse Mandy Boylen. We are fortunate to have a licensed practical nurse in every school in Marion County. These LPNs are supervised by an experienced group of 6 registered nurses. In addition to our nursing staff, we are fortunate to continue our relationship with Monongahela Valley Association Health Center.
MVA provides Wellness Center opportunities for our school population. Their offices are strategically located at both ends of the county on the North Marion High campus and East Fairmont High campus. School nurses have worked with principals to ensure there are appropriate arrangements to keep symptomatic students and staff separated from other students and staff who may be visiting the nurse for other health reasons. The Marion County Schools nursing staff has been focused on responding to our populations health needs and their record keeping and communication back to the head school nurse is remarkable.
Although many practices are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the school system must also be prepared to respond when we get information that staff and/or students have a positive COVID lab test. Schools provide a vital role in working with the health department for contact tracing when staff or students are diagnosed. Crucial information is gleaned from school level documentation such as the master cohort lists, classroom seating charts, extra-curricular activity participants, attendance logs, bus numbers, bus seating charts, etc. This information affords us the pertinent information needed to alert the focused populations that will need to quarantine.
It is certainly understandable that staff and families are frightened when we get information of a positive COVID-19 lab test. All parties in the school worry about the person(s) diagnosed and fear for the potential of wider spread. When notified of an exposure, we appreciate staff, students, and families that responsibly quarantine as advised.
Final thoughts to remember
• Please be patient and allow the contact tracing process to work.
• Although it takes time to gather the appropriate information for contact tracing to be accurate and complete, we have protocols in place to glean that information.
• When we receive the notification of a positive COVID lab test, the case investigation is started immediately by school and health department personnel.
• Those who are considered close contacts will be notified as soon as possible.
• Not every case directly involves the school. Case investigation and contact tracing will identify if the case directly affects the school. We realize that many students and staff have activities outside of school.
• Media and press releases will take place in accordance with WVDE advised format. This ensures confidentiality aligned with HIPPA and FERPA while providing the public with the necessary information.
• Be kind to people. The stigma of contracting COVID-19, the criticism of those working diligently to contact trace cases, the rumors of those responsibly quarantining on advisement add to the burden of working through this pandemic.
