Good Morning, White Hall!
The beautiful weather for February has our Easter lilies coming up! With the coming week they may even have some buds.
They’re working on the new “Mall” entrance. It will be great to have it finished. I understand that the stoplight is already available.
Several new businesses mentioned in the newspaper, for the “Mall” are: Agnes and Alfred Boutique, A & K Clothing, Casa D’Amici, Spa Oasis, Michael’s, Aldi, the Pierpont Community & Technical College culinary school, and a potential hair salon and barber shop. Gwynn Tire is looking fantastic and should be opening in the near future.
Home for a cat and kittens
Need to find homes for 19 cats and one kitten on Colfax Road. The owners passed away within one month of each other leaving their fur babies without a home.
They need good homes, and if you would be able to take one or two, please call 304-612-0950. They need homes and someone to love them!
White Hall Elementary
Feb. 25: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Feb. 28: Terrific Kids for Feb. announced
April 4 & May 27: WVGSA window for Grades 3 thru 8
Mar. 2: Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America
Mar. 4: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Mar. 11: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Mar. 14: Pi Day! Eat hot lunch today and have a piece of pie
Mar. 18: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Mar. 21: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
Mar. 25: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
March 26: Regional Math Field Day
Mar. 31: Terrific Kids for March Announced
Apr. 14: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
Apr. 15-19: Spring Break, not in session
April 20, 21, 22: Weather Days, but will become school in-session days if we use any more snow days
White Hall Council agenda
The White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the Municipal Building on Monday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet that must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will a have the treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and Announcements will be followed by a public hearing, Marion County EMS Report.
Committee Reports: Streets & Highway and Audit Committee.
Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports are next on the agenda.
Unfinished Business: Ordinance 22-001 Revisions to Alcohol Beverage Taxes.
New Business to Consider: New Checking Account for DNR Transactions Resolution 22—001, Budget Revision, Verkada Viewing Station Quote, Resolution 22-002 supporting Fair Housing, Camera & Door Access Policy Updates, Executive Discussion: Review/Discuss/Consider Leasehold Interests/Operational Framework & Additional Personnel for Public Works, and Advertising for New/Additional Personnel for Public Works.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
White Hall Blessing Box
Thank you to everyone who has been donating to the Blessing Box. Please remember the Blessing Box is beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. People can leave non-perishables and other necessities.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in the newspaper on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday.
Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
