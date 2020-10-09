It’s almost the weekend, Farmers!
Over the last week or so we’ve changed our evening unwind routine to include watching a few episodes of old games shows on the Buzzer channel. What started as just noise while I dusted the living room turned into a marathon of the classic game “Concentration” one Sunday. We followed it into the week where the line up includes Sale of the Century and Let’s Make A Deal.
I’m not sure what’s more entertaining, the prices or the prizes when it comes to these old shows. About mid-week, Jared looked at me and said, “This show gives me too much anxiety.” I had to laugh because when I look at Monty Hall asking if you want to choose behind curtain No. 1, I don’t get a foreboding feeling in my stomach. Apparently Jared would rather make the decision and not know what he could have won. So what was supposed to be a way to relax after a rough work day has turned into a nightly ritual of me laughing when the curtain reveals a llama or ol’ jalopy and Jared yelling, “Take a chance!” in the beginning and “Don’t risk it! You’ve already won!” at the end.
Sidenote: I bet Richard Dawson would have had a terrible time social distancing. Talking about his affectionate greetings he was quoted as saying, “There were people I know that got upset that I kiss people. I kiss them for luck and love, that’s all. That’s what my mother did to me.” Well, I for one wouldn’t have minded a little luck from “Corporal Peter Newkirk.” Come to think of it, I think the ladies would have had the hardest time with Richard Dawson social distancing.
Trick or Treat
The Town of Farmington will be observing Trick or Treat this year. I know everyone is wondering what the plans are in the midst of COVID-19 caution. There will be no party or costume parade and the mayor and council hope that everyone will use social distancing while tricking and treating. The times will be from 6-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Birthdays
October is a big month for birthdays in our family. This week we have my Aunt Bonny, my best friend Megan Pigott, and my husband Jared Cummons who is celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday. I’m pretty sure this is the last birthday he plans to celebrate with an increase in age. He’s all for stopping before he gets to the big 4-0. Birthday wishes also go out this week to Jayme Payton, Cathy Morrison, Mendi Blair, Becky Evans-Wilson, Sam Poster, Garrett Conaway and a Happy Belated birthday to hometown celebrity Sam Huff who turned 86 on Oct. 4.
Anniversaries
Two local couples celebrate another year of wedded bliss. Happy Anniversary to our pals, Melissa and Craig Ruckle on the 14th and Tiffany and Brian Craig who celebrated on the 8th.
Teacher of the year
Congratulations to Rebecca Spicher from North Marion High, for being awarded the 2020-2021 Teacher Of The Year! Spicher is part of the Science department at the high school. She was recognized by the Marion County Board of Education and a plaque was given to her to commemorate the achievement.
Yesteryear
Lots of ladies were visiting friends and shopping back in 1919. Mrs. Matilda Shroyer was visiting Mr. and Mrs. Fred Flemming while Miss Vivian Bainbridge was off to Plum Run. Miss Gladys Lough, Mrs. Mabel Jones (my great-grandmother), and Miss Clarence Stalker made a trip into Fairmont for a day of shopping. A Hallowe’en social is being planned at the grade school. Pies, candy, pop and cracker-jacks will be on sale. Advice to mothers in the community: If castor oil is mixed with equal parts of glycerine and a drop or two of oil of cinnamon the taste is quite masked. Yuck! Miss Hazel Bock is to be the piano accompanist of the Music department of the Woman’s Club of Fairmont during a recital in the home of Mrs. James E. Watson of Fairmont.
A letter to the editor in October 1921 gave praise to our little town from the Motion Picture Censorship Committee, Fairmont chapter. After visiting Farmington where they presented the film, “The Old Swimmin’ Hole,” which was found to be “a beautiful picture, clean and sweet and refreshing as a May morning after a spring shower,” they complimented us on the attitude that Farmington “will have nothing if she cannot have the best.” They hoped to bring more movies to little towns such as ours in hopes of expanding the entertainment and culture to our citizens. The movie was a silent film, classified as a comedy, and was billed as “a light one—just the pleasant little love story of a country schoolboy and girl in the era of the youth of Tom Sawyer.” Publicity Chairman for the Committee, Alice Parker Hall, authored the letter and even 100 years later I thank her for the compliments.
Golf goes to state!
In case you haven’t heard, our North Marion Husky Golf Team visited the WVSSAC 2020 State Golf Tournament where they placed as Runner-Up. Congratulations to the coaching staff and student athletes on this accomplishment and for bringing yet another trophy back down Husky Highway!
Sympathy notes
Sadness has touched quite a few families in the area this week. The Class of 2001 lost one of its members with the passing of Teresa Pollack. Such a talented, sweet and kind person, she will be greatly missed by those who loved her. Also passing were Anna Hostutler, former librarian at Farmington High School and Norma Jean Harris.
Virtual Benchmark tests
Fairview Middle students will wrap up the last of three benchmark exams this Wednesday. All students have been testing online and will continue the process this upcoming Wednesday Oct 14th with Writing. The window of time for testing opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 2:30 p.m. Please keep students and teachers in your thoughts as they continue to navigate more and more of this new world of education.
North Marion yearbooks
The 2020 yearbooks have arrived. If you pre-ordered a yearbook, you can make arrangements to pick it up at North Marion High School by contacting them at 304-986-3063 . Please send a note with your signature allowing a friend or relative to pick up your book if you are unable to pick it up personally. There is a very limited number of books still available for sale. They are first come, first served and cost $60 each. Each book comes with a special insert covering the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huskies football
A last minute change to the schedule last Friday gave our Huskies the night off. Roane County forfeited the match up. Catch Husky Football next Friday in their matchup against Chapmanville Regional High School. Good Luck and safe travels to our Huskies and bring us back a victory against the Tigers!
North Marion High School Foundation
The North Marion High School Foundation is looking to fill several positions this year, including Board Secretary. The Foundation is instrumental in assisting both North Marion and the Marion County Technical Center faculty and students get the quality education they deserve. The first meeting of the school year will be Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. with meetings to follow monthly on Nov. 18, Dec. 16 and Jan. 20. If you are curious about the Foundation and their work check out their Facebook Page.
Fairview Elementary School news
If you would like to order a Fairview Elementary School yearbook you can do so for $18 via online sales or you can mail your payment to the school. The link is ybpay.lifetouch.com and the school code is 1035520, or mail it to P.O. Box 39, Fairview WV 26570. The school has also kicked off a new fundraiser and is selling “Be Brave” masks for $10. The masks are black with a red Indian emblem and the words ‘Be Brave’ on the side.
