Proverbs 31:8-9 “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”
So one can only speak for oneself and show concern for others. In today’s world of unrest, and turmoil I can make a stand and learn to speak up, and I feel part of my faith means that I have to take a stand against injustices.
I Corinthians 16:13 “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous, be strong, do everything in love.”
As a child, I vividly recall my late dad, Charles English, as a lay pastor, his favorite sermon was “Peter stood up” basically on “this the solid rock I stand.” In regards to this a favorite hymn of mine is “My hope is built on nothing less” with the chorus “on Christ, the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand.” With this I am thankful to be able to have this hope, giving me a sense of peace and calmness.
So who are those we need to stand up and speak for especially locally?
Possibly they are the homeless, those who are in danger of losing their homes due to COVID issues, or those who have to decide if they pay for food or needed medicine. Once again regarding standing up for others, I find in Galatians 6:2 “Bear one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ.”
Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Every person must stand up and be accountable, but be responsible for their actions” and also he said, “Stand up for justice, stand up for the fallen and God will be at your side forever.” For me, it appears to be that we need to stand up and be willing to also speak out for others, not only in a Faith Journey article but also to publicly stand against evil.
As I clearly stated in my Faith Journey article last week about “Love your Neighbor” by doing that I am standing up for all. Dr Steven Maraboli said, “Every single time you help somebody stand up, you are helping humanity rise.” Then not only are you empowering others but you can also be a true encouragement. Cabello is quoted as saying “Not standing up for yourself makes you a victim. Not standing up for others makes you an accomplice.” How powerful that is, to me it is a wowsers remark.
Ann Jennet Linseby said, “To stand up for yourself takes strength, but to stand up for others takes courage.” Can we not then all show courage and speak out and stand up for all?
The late Robert Kennedy said, “Each time a person stands for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, they send a ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”
Stand fast and firm and speak out and be full of courage, grace and mercy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.