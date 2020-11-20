Good Morning White Hall!
We had winter for a week, with a little snow flurries locally, but 5 inches of snow in the mountains. We’re having a little break for the next few days, so enjoy while we can.
Please keep using your mask, 6 foot distancing and sanitizer! The regular flu will be showing up soon, so get your flu shot and be careful while out and about!
Munchies Eats & Sweets
A new eatery is opening in Middletown Commons this coming Monday! We are so excited to welcome Eats & Sweets to our local community. Paninis, salads, deli sandwiches, cookies, muffins, and cakes. And the best pepperoni rolls you’ll ever eat.
They are going to be located adjacent to Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard and to the right of Subway!
Guidelines for 4-H, CEOS and Master Gardener meetings
The WVU Extension Service will follow the lead of health officials, state leaders, and WVU and pause face-to-face programming until Jan. 19, 2021. This is effective today at the close of business at 4:45 p.m. WVU will re-evaluate face-to-face programming in early January and make appropriate decisions at that time.
This includes 4-H, CEOS, and Master Gardener club meetings and gatherings of any size.
The executive board meeting is planned for in-person at the MCPARC Office/Visitor’s Center, on March 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Please mark it on your calendar and check the newsletter for updates! For more information, contact Eva D. Beto, program assistant, WVU Marion County Extension Service at 304-363-2772.
White Hall Elementary
Updates on upcoming events at White Hall Elementary School.
Nov. 20: National Anti-Bullying Week
Nov. 20: Colasessano’s Pizza & Pepperoni Roll coupons to be delivered to student by PTO
Nov. 23-24-25: Non-Traditional Days, also called Climate Control Days, students work on the Climate Control packets sent home by their teacher and will return them when we return to school
Nov. 26: Thanksgiving Day Holiday, have a wonderful Thanksgiving
Nov. 30, Dec. 1 & 2: Governor closes all schools due to COVID
Dec. 3: Schools reopen (be watching news for any changes as things are changing rapidly)
Dec. 4: Terrific Kids for November announced for Cohort B
Dec. 7: Terrific Kids for November announced for Cohort A
Dec. 18: Terrific Kids for December announced for Cohort B
Dec. 21: Terrific Kids for December announced for Cohort A
Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Holiday
Little & Pearce Cemetery
The Little Pearce Cemetery was established in 1828 on Matthew Drive in White Hall.
It was recently updated and a new sign was installed with the listing of the residents.
It is a small cemetery with only nine known graves. The families are Little, Pearce, and an unknown child’s grave.
Please make a circle to the right around the cemetery to visit the historical cemetery.
White Hall Council Meeting
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held in the chambers at the Municipal Building. Social distancing applies.
The meeting will be held Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a 3 minute limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out before the meeting.
The Treasurer and Financial reports, communications, announcements, Public Hearing, and the Marion County EMS Reports are next on the agenda.
The Annexation and Streets & Highways Committee reports, Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, and Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports are next on the agenda.
Unfinished Business to consider is followed by New Business to consider; Future elections in White Hall Resolution, Public Works Organizational suggestions, and Executive Session-Community Development.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Town of White Hall Hotel/Motel
The Town of White Hall has changed their Hotel/Motel procedures from quarterly to annually.
This change in procedures will help the town budget their Hotel/Motel funds during the budgeting process each year versus hearing requests on a quarterly basis.
If you have any questions regarding the changes, you may email them to cstover@townofwhite hallwv.org
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall.
