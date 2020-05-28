Hello Barrackville!
Right now, today, Barrackville is a wonderful, safe, clean and friendly community. Do you have a vision of what Barrackville will look like in 10 years? Maybe a few Hotspots on Pike Street? An imaginary landscape with landfills, toxic fumes, business complexes that sprawl across and through our residential streets? Not a great vision?
Planning Commission
The future of Barrackville is in your hands! Residents that have a different vision of the future. A vision that will nurture and encourage families, continue traditions and welcome new ideas and innovation in our town’s growth. This growth can be in the best interest of our community by the implementation of a Planning Commission in preparation for Zoning in Barrackville. There are five members needed to serve on the committee formed of town residents. If you have an interest, love, or dedication to what Barrackville will become, contact the Town Hall Building and ask for an application to the Planning Commission. With the assistance of WVU legal advice this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our town to grow in a way and at a rate that is acceptable to everyone. You, here now, are responsible for the future of our community. I’m applying, how about you?
Barrackville has extended the deadline until June 30,2020 to apply to be a volunteer for the Planning Commission. If you think you are qualified and would like to pick up an application you can call the Town Hall at 304-366-9372.
High School Senior Parade
Barrackville residents and surrounding neighborhoods come out and support our high school seniors tonight at 7 p.m. as they parade around Barrackville!
Come out and help us celebrate the 2020 Seniors from the Barrackville Community. The Seniors will be led by our very own Chief of Police and will parade around Barrackville tonight. Please come out and celebrate them with signs, balloons, and cheers!
Seniors, decorate your car “parade style” and meet at the Dollar General at 6:45. All seniors that live in the Barrackville Community are welcome to join us!
Water Flushing
The City of Fairmont Utilities are conducting a water system flushing that began May 26 and will run through tomorrow until 4 pm.
The main purpose of this flushing program is to remove sediment, air, and maintain residual chlorine in our system to ensure dead end, and low usage mains continue to meet Safe Drinking Water Standards.
Zone #2 includes the areas in and around Bellview, East Side, Barrackville, Downtown, Ices Run PSD, and Montana PSD. If you experience low water pressure, your water is discolored, or your service is interrupted, please follow these instructions.
Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Customers with no water or other questions are to call the Fairmont Filtration plant at 304-366-1461 or Fairmont Utilities at 304-366-6231.
Prayers in the passing
Sylvia G. Lytle, 83, of Barrackville, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born November 19, 1936 in Barrackville, a daughter of the late Ervin and Virginia Lytle. Survivors include her sons: Lloyd (Vicki) Buby, Mannington, and Dave (Denice) Lytle, Fairmont; 7 grandchildren: Jason (Anne) Buby, Va., Joseph (Rachel) Foreman, Ohio, Michelle (Mike Long) Cochran, Shinnston, Tony (Renee Swiger) Buby, Mannington, Eric (Jessica Coffman) Buby, Rivesville, Christopher Armstrong, Md., and Suzanne Armstrong, Va. and 24 great grandchildren.
Yard Sales on Select Streets
Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30, there will be family yard sales on Cook, Pike, Maple and Saxman streets. These have a general start time of 8 a.m., but some may start later, there may be others in town not noted at this time. As with any activity if you do not feel comfortable in visiting this event, please stay home and stay safe. The summer has just begun and the yard sale season will safely commence soon, we hope.
