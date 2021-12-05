“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” is as poignant now as it was when printed 124 years ago in the 1897 anonymous piece in the New York Sun. As the most reprinted newspaper editorial in history, I am reminded each year of how we need to measure all that is good and true in this world when I revisit the response to the eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon’s letter to the editor.
Now a part of our nation’s folklore and a popular phrase used by many, there have been movies, stories, books, and articles that been inspired from the question of the inquisitive 8 year-old girl years ago. The Leadership Secrets of Santa Claus, by Eric Harvey, is one such work that comes to mind. In the book, Harvey offers 10 principles exhibited by the jolly guy in red – and reasons why his story has endured for centuries and remained so near and dear to our hearts. The title of the book is designed for leaders, and we can take a lot away from its message when we look at Marion County Schools and the number of leaders – students and adults alike — who are emerging under these “secrets of Santa Claus.”
Build a Wonderful Workshop that is guided by values for your team. It is a school community of people working together that builds a successful climate, not the structure. Harvey writes, “what makes a workshop wonderful is not walls and ceilings, but what happens INSIDE the walls and UNDER those ceilings…it’s not how a workshop STANDS, but what it stands FOR that makes it special.” When we look at the collective efforts of thousands of students and staff in Marion County Schools, who contributed an historical $11,589 for the Marion County Toy Shop because “every child deserves a Christmas,” we see that Harvey’s pillars of responsibility and teamwork shine as bright as lights on a Christmas tree in a child’s eyes. Likewise, there are examples from groups of students throughout the county who maintain these same values and provide examples of Harvey’s pillars of respect and integrity as well.
Fairmont Senior High School’s National Honor Society chapter filled stockings for the over 600 Marion County children who are victims of abuse and neglect; these children are supported through Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. North Marion High School’s Distributive Education Clubs of America and Marion County Technical Center’s students and staff collected supplies and created awareness for the estimated 1.6 million homeless children in America as they participated in “One Night Without a Home” during National Homeless Awareness Month in November. In addition, collection boxes were placed in schools for Connecting Link’s Teen Angel Program to support adolescents during the holiday. The employees also lead by example as departments of the county office filled 50 stockings for the Salvation Army, and in December the Tygart Valley United Way will hold its kick off for the Marion County Schools employee contribution campaign, which generated over $13,000 in previous years. In Marion County Schools we realize that our efforts to “build a wonderful workshop” extend beyond our school walls and into the communities.
Make a List and Check It Twice is one way to “address challenges and accomplish big goals” according to Harvey. It is almost inconceivable to imagine how Santa navigates through “so many toys, so little time” as he fulfills the needs of each individual child across the world. The secret is a plan with clearly defined goals, work, reflection, more planning, and addressing the “what if” scenarios. At this point in the school year, approximately one grading period and a half in, schools have completed their first assessments in Reading and Math for grades 1 through 10. The score reports of last spring’s WV General Summative Assessment in grades 3 through 8 and 11 have gone home to each family. These are just two tools used to gauge the recovery of instruction for teachers. The most telling tools, however, are the day-to-day interactions among teacher and student. This is when teachers are making their list and checking it twice. In this principle, Harvey reminds us that Santa makes the most of 1) time, 2) money, 3) materials and equipment, and 4) employee talent and expertise.
Listen to the Elves and walk in their shoes, “pay attention to how you’re perceived,” and, on occasion, work next to your team members. This past week Marion County Schools board of education and principals representative of each programmatic level engaged in a dialogue with representatives from the House of Delegates and state Senate. The group discussed pressing issues and concerns facing education today. Among them were the positions required to service the increasing social demands placed on schools: RNs, LPNs, aides, social workers, behavior interventionists, computer technicians, counselors, community outreach. As schools are asked more and more to address social and behavioral issues, it becomes increasing difficult for teachers and administrators to focus on the essence of schools: learning. In this dialogue, a request to review the antiquated state aid formula to fund more of these positions surfaced. Reflections were shared on the perception of public education and a need to expand student awareness for computer science fields, aviation, and Career Technical Education programming particularly.
Beyond this example of purposeful dialogue, this public meeting also modeled to Marion County students and families that it is important to have a voice, engage with policymakers, be an active citizen, and take a seat at the table. Students of the dual credit Civics class at East Fairmont High School recently heeded this message and, in similar manner, penned letters of concern and suggestions for issues facing them at their school and community.
Say “Ho, Ho, Ho, but Don’t Forget the Snow.” It should be no secret that there are many great happenings going on daily in Marion County Schools, from the student writing, math projects, and art that pepper the school building walls of any of our facilities, to the upcoming holiday choir concerts, to the many individual and team athletic regional and state accolades that we can boast in soccer, x-country, cheerleading, and football this past fall season. Just like Santa, Harvey reminds us to “be contagious and build enthusiasm” as we catch students and employees performing well. Most importantly, Harvey says to “make recognition part of everyone’s job.” We have made a conscious effort to share positive news through our social media and local news outlets in order to spread our enthusiasm for “our pursuit of excellence.” Positivity is infectious and the more students and employees feel appreciated, the more effective they become at their individual pursuits. In the month of September alone, the Labor Department reported that 30,000 public school teachers left teaching. How many students dropped out of school because they felt demoralized? Let this not be a problem in Marion County Schools as the recognition of the good and coming together to find solutions for the naughty is everyone’s job – not just the school systems.
Most importantly, Harvey’s final point in the success of Santa’s leadership: Be good for goodness sake – Set the example. We know that over 7,000 students are watching and learning from all – — not just what Marion County Schools employees do and say but also what is said and done by all who they look up to. Harvey reminds us that Santa models the behaviors of leadership he expect from others – and we should too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.