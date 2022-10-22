I am praying for you today to know how deeply cherished you are by the God who made you. You are not an afterthought or mistake.
You are not overlooked like the child in the “Home Alone” movie. And since He’s God, he can keep up with everybody. The truth is: You were and still are created to know Him and His love for you.
There are powerful statements in the Bible that affirm this truth. “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you,” declares Jeremiah 1:5. He knew you then and he knows you now. He even has great plans for you.
Psalm 139:16 beautifully states it this way, ““Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.” God has thought deeply about you before you even knew him.
By the way, if you do not know him yet, he still loves you deeply. Romans 5:8 affirms this saying, “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” So, he loves you.
It took me years to get this. The trauma of my past held me in a place of pain. It wanted me to believe my life would always be defined by having been abused. I don’t know your story of pain and trauma, but I had deep roots of bitterness from being abused. Abuse cycled through my life. I felt worthless, ashamed of myself, and even hated myself.
As I gave the Lord access to each horrific memory, he completely healed me. It took time but I am so healed I do not carry any heartache or pain at all. I know I am cherished by God.
As a child when something bad happens, we tend to blame ourselves. We are too young to manage the process of forgiveness. In fact, the greatest wounding in our early life becomes the place our identity is forged. We build walls within just to survive the unjust treatment. Some just numb out. The unhealed hurts fester forth anger.
Consider this: You can find a worn out, damaged, stained, dirty, and frayed one-hundred-dollar bill that is somehow been lost to the world around it and guess what, it is still worth a hundred dollars. It never lost its value because of what it has been through. I believe God sees us like that.
You and I are worth more than a hundred dollars to the Lord who loves us. Our eternal value is never lost in God’s heart. You are still as precious to him as the day you were conceived although you may carry the pain of having been mishandled.
Consider this: Jesus is the mirror image, the exact expression of God’s true nature. Jesus spent his whole life on earth living for His Father’s will and perfectly representing our heavenly Father’s heart of love. Everything Jesus did and said revealed the Father’s love.
From blessing little children, to healing the sick, to delivering the oppressed, it goes on and on. He ultimately stretched out his arms in love upon the cross carrying all of our failures and sins upon himself as a ransom payment for us. Why? It is so we would be reconnected to the eternal love that made us. Our Creator then becomes our Redeemer and Healer and Deliverer and the Lover of our souls.
You are truly cherished by God.
