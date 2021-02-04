Good morning Mannington.
This has been a week of winter. Hope all is well with folks in the area. As of today, people will be thinking more about spring, after Groundhog Day on Tuesday. Too early in the day to predict early or late spring. Talked to friend the other day and they are enjoying seed catalogs and planning what they will order for the garden.
The snow has not been as deep as some places but it is a problem to get around. It is also a time to check on those folks who may not be able to get out just due to safety reasons. So, think about the elderly or live alone folks near you.
Vaccines for coronavirus may soon be more available but even if you have gotten yours, they are saying to continue to wear a mask. If you have not gotten a vaccine yet please try to protect yourself and wear a mask if out in public. Take care this week, check on others and stay safe.
Valentine’s Day game
Love is in the air! Well, in Mannington, love is being spotlighted in some of our area businesses, with a jackpot of a prize. Mannington Main Street is sponsoring “Guess Our Love Birds” contest. Each participating business has a picture showing some of our own lovely couples in town. Guess the mystery couple in each business and win $50 in Mannington Bucks, if you guess all or the most couples. So, get out of the house, wear your masks and play a little Valentine’s Game. Participating businesses are Mario’s Pizza, Baby B’s Café, Smoker Friendly, Sheila’s Furniture and More, Mountaineer Florist, Main Street Trader, Bertea’s and the Mannington Home Center. The last day to play is Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. The winner will be contacted by phone on Feb. 13. Happy Valentine’s Day.
Main Street
The next Mannington Main Street meeting will be held Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Meetings are held in City Hall Chambers, which is handicap accessible.
Valentine’s Day
It is difficult to think that it is almost Valentine’s Day. You might not be able to get out to purchase something for your Valentine but, for some, a phone call will be appreciated. This is just to let them know that are thought of and remembered. This is also something to do for the elderly that are not getting out this time of year or due to the virus. Just a phone call can help someone feel better. Take the time.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.