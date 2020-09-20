My grandparents, on my mother’s side were George & Carrie. They were childhood sweethearts. And when I say childhood sweethearts, my grandmother was the caregiver for all the children, even though she was a child herself, while all the adults worked in the fields. And one of her tougher kids to watch was George, her future husband. She was 12 he was 8. She told me once that she would beg her mother “to let her work in the field so that she did not have to watch that George!”
They married when he was 15 and she was 19. They worked together to make their family successful as well as the farm all their kids grew-up on. They ended-up with three children. Robert, Cecil, and Nancy. Robert married and had four kids, Cecil married and had two daughters and Nancy married and had three, one of them was me.
Robert and Cecil stayed and worked the farm, but Nancy and her husband moved to a large town nearby.
Before I finish this story remember this, George and Carrie could not read, Carrie never had a driver’s license and neither of them finished school. But they ran a 100-acre tobacco farm, raised their children, and eventually raised two grandchildren. And that is what I want to write about today.
George and Carrie had two of their 9 grandchildren come and live with them. My brother, after our parents’ divorced and my cousin, after her mother committed suicide.
Both grandchildren, I am sure would rather have lived at home. Both cried and had challenges. But both turned out well. My brother finished high school, and joined the Army. Had two tours of Vietnam and came home, and worked for the telephone company. He retired from there just a couple years ago.
My cousin married her high school sweetheart. Moved in with her in-laws while her husband joined the Army. He excelled and was promoted. She went to work at the PX or Post Exchange and was promoted and eventually became a manager.
I am telling you this because even though they were separated from their siblings and parents they were loved and raised to be fine adults.
And West Virginia is full of Georges and Carries who roll up their sleeves and take in their children’s children as a result of many different reasons but for one indelible reason — they love their grandchildren and cannot watch them go to a foster home or to a group home when the biological parents cannot or will not take care of them.
West Virginia is the No. 1 state for grandparents raising grandchildren, per capita! And I can only imagine raising your kids, seeing them have their own children and then having to take your children’s children in. Love them, feed them, clothe them, and try to provide for them, as best you can.
My grandparents, raising kids on their farm, could not have been easy, but they did it. Imagine the challenges grandparents have today with social media, drugs and not to mention their own grandparent issues, such as failing health and trying to raise a family on retirement, if they have a retirement plan.
Well, there is a bright side to all of this. There is a program called “Grand families.” They provide classes to help the grandfamilies get up to speed on social media, counseling and education in new ways to deal with all of the issues that come in to play when you’re raising children today.
If you are a grandparent, or you know someone who is, that is raising your grandchildren and need help to do this call Mendy Paugh, coordinator of Healthy Grandfamilies of Marion and Taylor Counties at 301-325-0896.
